Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that its updated Project Factsheet is now available on the Company website at https://www.nevadaphosphate.com/project/. The refreshed materials include enhanced visualization graphics designed to help investors and stakeholders better understand the scale and consistency of the Murdock Mountain phosphate target zone (see photo 1 below).





The Company's exploration target is the Upper Phosphatic Zone, shown in sky blue on the updated graphics. This interval lies within the Meade Peak Member, a phosphate-rich sequence of siltstone and phosphorite. Variations in thickness will be confirmed once laboratory assay results are received.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, stated: "We are pleased to report that our drilling has intersected the Meade Peak phosphate-bearing stratigraphy exactly as predicted by our geological model. As can be seen on our updated graphics, the target's geometry continues to demonstrate exceptional consistency, strengthening our confidence in the project's potential economic viability."

Garry Smith, P.Geo and a director of NOP, added, "The new graphics make it easier for both technical and non-technical audiences to appreciate the reliability of our geological model even across the rugged terrain of Murdock Mountain."

The information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Nevada Organic Phosphate remains committed to advancing exploration at Murdock Mountain and providing timely updates to shareholders as results become available.

Laboratory assay results will be released once received and validated. The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who will review and approve any technical content associated with drill results and assays. "This ensures all technical disclosures meet the highest industry standards."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

