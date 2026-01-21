Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce today that it is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company originally issued under the following financings (the "2025 Warrants"):

Date Financing Closed # of Warrants Exercise Price





February 21, 2025 2,500,000 $0.08 May 21, 2025 7,831,500 $0.05 June 20, 2025 3,136,600 $0.05 July 22, 2025 500,000 $0.05

If fully exercised, the Company would convert 13,968,100 warrants to common shares and receive up to $773,405.

Robin Dow, CEO of NOP, stated: "The need for phosphate and domestic sources continues to grow, as well as investor interest. These trends along with our recent news showing that the Upper Phosphatic Zone delivers predictable, consistent P2O5 grades and thicknesses, while also meeting the criteria for Organic Certification, has been reflected in our recent share price movement. This warrant capital is well-timed as the Company plans its next steps to advance the Murdock Mountain Project situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, USA."

Proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will be used for the continued advancement of the Murdock Mountain Project and general working capital.

Pursuant to the terms of the 2025 Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of 2,500,000 2025 Warrants if the daily volume weighted average price (the "VWAP") of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") equals or exceeds $0.12 for 10 consecutive trading days, and 11,468,100 2025 Warrants if the daily VWAP of the Company's common shares on the CSE equals or exceeds $0.08 for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Period"), to the date which is 30 days following the dissemination of a news release announcing the acceleration. As of the close on January 20, 2026, the Company's common shares have equaled or exceeded a daily VWAP of $0.12 per share over each of the last 10 trading days on the CSE and hereby provides notice of the Acceleration Period in accordance with the terms of the 2025 Warrants. The Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the 2025 Warrants originally issued under the financings to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on November 21, 2025 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date").

Warrantholders may exercise their 2025 Warrants any time before the Accelerated Expiry Date by observing the process as described in the 2025 Warrant certificates. Any 2025 Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

The Company, at this time, is not accelerating the expiry of the warrants issued pursuant to the company's private placement which closed on September 26, 2025, and October 3, 2025. The warrants issued under the September and October 2025 private placement may be accelerated at any time after the issue date, if, for at least ten (10) consecutive trading days, the VWAP at which the shares trade on the CSE each day exceeds $0.25 per share or greater by issuing an Acceleration Notice to the holders (which Acceleration Notice will be given to the holder by the Company by disseminating a press release).

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

The Company is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281140

Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.