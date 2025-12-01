Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce more results from its inaugural drilling campaign at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All results have now been received and cement BRW's latest discovery within its growing portfolio as a high priority target for follow-up drilling.

Highlights include:

1.53% Li2O over 53.9 meters in drill hole AN-25-04 at a vertical depth of 23.7 meters.

in drill hole AN-25-04 at a vertical depth of 23.7 meters. 1.58% Li2O over 22.0 meters in drill hole AN-25-01, at a shallow vertical depth of 14.2 meters.

in drill hole AN-25-01, at a shallow vertical depth of 14.2 meters. More high cesium values intercepted in another secondary sub-parallel dyke reaching 1.10% Cs2O on 1.4 meter.





Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "These results continue to underscore the significant exploration potential at the Anatacau Main. All drill holes have returned multiple, thick richly mineralized pegmatites alongside among the highest value cesium values reported in the James Bay. The targets at Anatacau remain open in all directions and will be the focus of more work in early 2026 to fully delineate this rapidly growing discovery."

Mr Charles continued: "Prior to the start of a second phase of drilling at Anatacau, BRW will be releasing its maiden resource estimate for the wholly owned Mirage project. This important milestone is expected to be disclosed within the next four weeks."

Table 1: Complete Mineralized Intercepts from Inaugural Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Hole ID From To Length (m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) Cs2O (%) AN-25-01 10.0 11.1 1.1 1.21 158 0.03 and 22.1 44.1 22.0 1.58 110 0.04 and 60.0 62.6 2.6 1.09 101 0.05 and 66.7 67.8 1.1 0.84 82 0.04 and 73.2 74.0 0.8 1.33 160 0.03 and 114.7 116.3 1.7 0.92 256 0.10 *AN-25-02 11.6 17.3 5.7 1.16 79 0.05 and 25.0 66.4 41.5 1.51 93 0.04 and 71.3 80.5 9.2 1.13 72 0.04 *AN-25-03 6.0 7.0 1.0 0.85 75 0.04 and 13.6 19.1 5.5 1.88 94 0.03 and 27.3 32.9 5.7 1.49 105 0.07 and 53.6 55.7 2.1 0.29 455 1.06 and 71.0 78.9 8.0 1.67 86 0.03 and 94.2 125.7 31.5 1.22 60 0.04 AN-25-04 3.3 15.1 11.8 0.72 212 0.18 incl. 5.0 6.4 1.4 0.30 430 1.10 and 36.8 90.7 53.9 1.53 143 0.06 incl. 36.8 47.0 10.2 1.44 175 0.06 incl. 54.0 90.7 36.7 1.81 158 0.04 and 95.7 96.8 1.1 0.05 549 0.01 *AN-25-05 30.3 151.0 120.7 1.31 112 0.09 incl. 91.6 93.9 2.4 0.13 447 0.35 incl. 102.9 150.0 47.2 1.66 142 0.05 *AN-25-06 102.8 116.8 14.0 1.42 94 0.06 and 120.4 129.2 8.8 1.33 99 0.05 and 133.0 135.1 2.1 0.80 213 0.06 and 139.8 141.2 1.4 1.77 125 0.03 and 143.5 147.0 3.5 1.45 72 0.05



True thickness is estimated between 65% and 85%

*Previously disclosed

Figure 1: Surface Map of the Anatacau Main Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date





Interpretation

The mineralized pegmatites discovered at Anatacau are near surface and remain open in all directions. Three large continuous dykes are drill traced and encompass an area of 240 meters long by 120 meters wide, and extending to a vertical depth of 103 meters. The main mineralized pegmatite consists of a high-grade, thick core as intersected in drill holes AN-25-04 and -05 with result of 1.53% Li2O over 53.9 meters and 1.31% Li2O over 120.7 meters.

Several other pegmatite dykes were intersected in drill hole AN-25-04, including a rich intercept of 1.44% Li2O over 10.2 meters. Importantly, this hole collared in mineralized pegmatite which further highlights the potential for more dyke stacking towards the northwest of the outcrop (Figure 1 and 2). Stacking is also recorded in drill hole AN-25-01 in which several mineralized pegmatite dykes are intersected after the main pegmatite dyke interval (Figure 3) indicating significant opportunities for continued mineralization at depth where the smaller dykes could connect at depth.

Additionally, several dykes with medium-grade mineralization (<1.5% Li2O) are developed within the deformation zone (AN-25-01, from 72.5 to 118 meters; and AN-25-03 from 108.6 to 143 meters). This suggest the mineralized dykes are not restricted to the southern side of the deformation zone and could extend beyond it to the north-east, significantly expanding the mineralized footprint of the discovery at Anatacau Main.

Based on this interpretation, BRW is confident that the dykes continue on both sides of the deformation zone, as well as at depth. The mapped dykes are distributed en echelon at a steep angle to the major east-west deformation corridor, along which other significant dykes could occur.

Some pegmatite intervals with low-grade lithium mineralization also demonstrate very high values of tantalum and cesium (up to 1.10% Cs2O in a 1.4 meter interval, AN-25-04). Further study will include rock sampling and thin sections to determine the Cs and Ta-bearing minerals at Anatacau and determine their occurrence.

Follow-up exploration plans for Anatacau Main will be released in early Q1. Furthermore, a geometallurgical study focusing on lithium mineralization is underway at SGS using DMS (Dense Media Separation) with results expected early in 2026.

Figure 2: Cross Section A-A' (see Figure 1 for Location, Section is 65 meters thick)





Figure 3: Cross Section B-B' (see Figure 1 for Location)





Table 2: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)

Drill hole Azimut Dip Length (m) UTM X UTM Y AN-25-01 78 -49 126 380436.08 5784638.25 AN-25-02 78 -72 93 380436.08 5784638.25 AN-25-03 98 -50 144 380384.73 5784678.00 AN-25-04 122 -49 108 380384.42 5784599.78 AN-25-05 136 -50 159 380329.20 5784591.66 AN-25-06 136 -50 165 380232.46 5784553.73

Anatacau Drilling Campaign Overview

Six diamond drill holes were completed (see Figure 1 and Table 2) for a total of 795 meters. The holes were spaced by 55 to 100 meters, and all holes intercepted mineralized pegmatites. The longest hole drilled to date is AN-25-06 at 165 meters and intercepted mineralized pegmatites up to the end.

The aim of the 2025 drilling campaign was to test at shallow depths (less than 150 meters vertical depth) the pegmatite dykes mapped at surface on the Anaïs showing. The drilling campaign was performed in HQ size to perform a geometallurgical study, planned according to a grant from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests of the Quebec Government.

About the Anatacau Project

The Anatacau Main and the Anatacau West Projects are under option from Osisko GP, a subsidiary of Osisko Development whereby BRW can earn a 90% interest in the projects. For further details, please refer to the November 28, 2022 News release.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and Explo-Logik services contractor applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples were prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the laboratory, and all inserted standard, duplicates and blanks returned results within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated on the basis of a lower cutoff grade of 0.30% Li2O.

The project is under the direction of Crystal Brochard (P.Geo.), BRW Project Manager for Anatacau Main.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

BRW is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing its extensive portfolio of grassroots lithium properties and projects in Quebec (Mirage and Anatacau), Greenland (Nuuk Lithium) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

