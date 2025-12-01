MaxsMaking Inc. Addresses SEC Trading Suspension and Affirms Full Cooperation with Regulators

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxsMaking Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMK) ("MaxsMaking" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation, addresses the ten-day Order of Suspension of Trading in the securities of the Company entered by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that expires tonight, December 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time.

On November 14, 2025, the SEC entered the Order because of what appeared to the SEC to be the potential manipulation of the Company's securities designed to artificially inflate the price and trading volume of the Company's securities. The trading suspension did not relate to questions regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace about the Company. Moreover, the Company has no information to suggest that the trading involved any shares held by current MaxsMaking officers, directors, or employees. Similarly, the Company has no information at this time to suggest that the recent trading activity was conducted by persons known to current management.

The Company has pledged to and is cooperating fully with the SEC's inquiry into the trading of the Company's securities. The Company also is cooperating fully with related inquiries by other capital markets regulators, including responding to a request from Nasdaq Regulation for additional information. The Company stands fully behind the accuracy and content of all press releases that the Company has issued and its public filings, including its published financial statements.

The Company has not, does not and will not communicate with publishers of internet newsletters or internet chat boards. Moreover, the Company has not paid anyone and does not pay anyone to promote its securities. The Company's retention of investor relations firms is solely for the purpose of ensuring prompt dissemination of material and financial information as required by regulators and establishing public awareness of corporate developments warranting disclosure. MaxsMaking refers all potential investors to warnings issued by the SEC about potentially misleading conduct in the promotion of stocks via the internet. Consistent with investor notices published by the SEC, MaxsMaking cautions potential investors who are interested in information about the Company to consider only information issued directly by the Company in filings with the SEC and press releases published by the Company.

In response and to advise the Company in connection with the trading suspension and the Company's cooperation with regulators, the Company has hired Jacob Frenkel, Chair, Government Investigations and Securities Enforcement Practice, Dickinson Wright PLLC, to advise the Company. Mr. Frenkel, nationally recognized for defending and litigating trading suspensions, previously worked for the SEC's Division of Enforcement, was a U.S. federal criminal prosecutor of public corruption and federal securities laws violations, and in his private practice has successfully litigated a trading suspension of an issuer's securities such that the SEC set aside the trading suspension. Mr. Frenkel and Dickinson Wright PLLC will supplement and complement the efforts of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, which has represented and continues to represent the Company since its initial public offering.

Mr. Xiaozhong Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MaxsMaking, remarked: "As I stated previously, we are proud of our successful Nasdaq IPO in July 2025. We are committed to continuing to build value for our shareholders. We do not condone improper trading activity in our securities, and we are pleased to have added an expert to our team to reassure securities regulators about our commitment to compliance with securities laws and regulations. We will support all legal efforts to pursue aggressively any persons who seek to harm the Company's shareholders or impact artificially the value of the Company's securities."

The Company expressly disclaims any obligation in the future to address in public announcements or otherwise unusual patterns of trading in its securities or unusual prices or price swings thereof.

About MaxsMaking Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, MaxsMaking Inc. specializes in customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation. With production facilities in China's Zhejiang and Henan provinces, the Company integrates digital production, software development, product design, brand management, online sales and international trade to deliver small-batch textile customization services. Its products include backpacks, shopping bags, aprons, and other promotional items. Using sustainable materials and proprietary order management technologies, MaxsMaking delivers high-quality, cost-effective products while emphasizing environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.maxsmaking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

