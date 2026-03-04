MaxsMaking Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxsMaking Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMK) ("MaxsMaking" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.
Mr. Xiaozhong Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MaxsMaking, commented: "The fiscal year 2025 represented a period of business adjustment for our Company amid heightened uncertainty and intensifying competition. Facing a weak and volatile overseas market, we adopted a business strategy to help us maintain stable revenue growth while improving the efficiency of resource allocation for sales and market development.
"In the highly competitive domestic market, we strengthened our sales initiatives to expand our customer base. We implemented a volume-driven strategy supported by penetration pricing and new customer acquisition through relationship-based referrals. These efforts contributed to a 36.33% year-over-year increase in revenue. Importantly, this growth helped offset the temporary slowdown in our overseas business and broadened and diversified our future customer base.
"At the same time, we remained committed to innovation, increasing our research and development ("R&D") spending by 16.38%. This investment reflects our long-term focus on product enhancement and on building sustainable differentiation in the customized consumer goods market.
"Although our profits and margins were temporarily affected by the volume-driven strategy, we believe our business model remains resilient and scalable. Today, we operate with a more diversified market presence, a broader customer base, and an expanding product portfolio. We believe all of these will support our future growth.
"It is also worth noting that our initial public offering (the "IPO") on the Nasdaq in July 2025 provided us access to additional capital and enhanced our presence in global markets. Despite ongoing external challenges and volatility in international trade, we believe our successful IPO has elevated us to a broader platform, enabling us to establish relationships with larger industry players, benefit from collaboration with more elite partners, and embrace further opportunities to support our operations and planned expansion.
"Looking ahead, we believe our strategy and execution will provide a foundation for long-term value. As current disruptions and uncertainties evolve, we expect to continue adapting to market conditions and pursuing growth opportunities as they arise."
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary
- Revenue was $29.22 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 36.33% compared to $21.43 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Gross profit was $2.62 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.97 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Gross profit margin was 8.95% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 18.52% in fiscal year 2024.
- Net income was $0.02 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.88 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Basic and diluted earnings per A share and B share were $0.00 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.25 in fiscal year 2024.
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Revenue
Revenue was $29.22 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 36.33% from $21.43 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in mainland China of approximately $9.36 million, or 54.13%, partially offset by a decrease of approximately $1.19 million in sales in Asia (excluding mainland China) and a decrease of $0.54 million in sales in Europe. The increase in sales in mainland China was primarily attributed to: (i) the Company's intensified sales efforts in the domestic market, such as offering promotions and active participation in domestic shopping festivals, expansion of its customer base, and implementation of a high-volume, lower-margin sales strategy, which resulted in increased domestic sales revenue; and (ii) the addition of new major clients through referral by the Company's management. The decrease in sales in overseas markets was mainly due to uncertainties in overseas markets, where customers' demand and consumption prospects remained relatively weak.
For the Fiscal Year
For the Fiscal Year
Change
Country/Region
Sales
As % of
Sales
As % of
Amount
%
Mainland China
$
26,643,100
91.18
%
$
17,285,726
80.65
%
$
9,357,374
54.13
%
Asia (excluding
810,415
2.77
%
1,998,048
9.32
%
(1,187,633)
(59.44)
%
North America
345,277
1.18
%
276,746
1.29
%
68,530
24.76
%
Europe
1,266,824
4.34
%
1,806,989
8.43
%
(540,165)
(29.89)
%
Oceania
41,158
0.14
%
16,650
0.08
%
24,508
147.19
%
South America
62,948
0.22
%
30,170
0.14
%
32,778
108.64
%
Africa
51,124
0.17
%
19,771
0.09
%
31,354
158.59
%
Total
29,220,846
100.00
%
$
21,434,100
100.00
%
$
7,786,746
36.33
%
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was $26.61 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 52.34% from $17.46 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was due to higher domestic sales volume, which has lower gross profit margins, resulting in cost growth outpacing revenue growth.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit was $2.62 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.97 million in fiscal year 2024.
Gross profit margin was 8.95% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 18.52% in fiscal year 2024. The decline in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to a decrease in overseas sales, which historically generate higher margins. As overseas sales declined, the Company's overall gross profit decreased. In response, the Company intensified its sales efforts in the domestic market and adopted a lower-price, higher-volume strategy, which increased domestic sales but carried a lower margin and further compressed the Company's overall gross profit margin.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $2.51 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 42.25% from $1.77 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Selling expenses were $0.46 million in fiscal year 2025, representing a decrease of 23.76% from $0.61 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to lower salary expenses resulting from a reduction in headcount, and a decrease in freight expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were $1.40 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 132.97% from $0.60 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to (i) an increase in accounts receivable allowance of approximately $0.17 million; and (ii) an increase in professional fees of $0.44 million in connection with the Company's IPO in July 2025.
- Research and development expenses were $0.65 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 16.38% from $0.56 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries of the Company's R&D personnel.
Net Income
Net income was $0.02 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.88 million in fiscal year 2024.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
Basic and diluted earnings per A share and B share were $0.00 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.25 in fiscal year 2024.
Financial Condition
As of October 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $0.12 million, compared to $0.18 million as of October 31, 2024.
Net cash used in operating activities was $5.29 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.04 million in fiscal year 2024.
Net cash used in investing activities was $56,877 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $18,514 in fiscal year 2024.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $5.30 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.10 million in fiscal year 2024.
About MaxsMaking Inc.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, MaxsMaking Inc. specializes in customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation. With production facilities in China's Zhejiang and Henan provinces, the Company integrates digital production, software development, product design, brand management, online sales and international trade to deliver small-batch textile customization services. Its products include backpacks, shopping bags, aprons, and other promotional items. Using sustainable materials and proprietary order management technologies, MaxsMaking delivers high-quality, cost-effective products while emphasizing environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.maxsmaking.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MAXSMAKING INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA
October 31,
October 31,
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
122,381
$
176,236
Accounts receivable, net
9,877,030
6,188,992
Due from related parties
36,815
-
Inventories
6,504,761
2,633,615
Other receivables and other current assets
5,003,667
7,452,317
Total current assets
21,544,654
16,451,160
Non-Current Assets
Plant and equipment, net
153,271
119,125
Intangible assets, net
6,447
7,433
Right-of-use assets, net
71,482
86,441
Deferred tax assets
66,383
24,538
Deferred offering cost
-
986,206
Total non-current assets
297,583
1,223,743
Total Assets
$
21,842,237
$
17,674,903
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term loans
$
1,954,007
$
2,785,965
Accounts payable
3,243,451
2,127,623
Contract liability
449,306
512,859
Income tax payable
952,041
859,194
Other payables and accrued liabilities
259,345
867,249
Due to related parties
-
149,757
Lease liabilities-current
13,145
47,895
Current portion of long-term loan
22,573
-
Total current liabilities
6,893,868
7,350,542
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities-non current
57,841
-
Non-current portion of long-term loans
2,278,162
2,058,651
Total non-current liabilities
2,336,003
2,058,651
Total liabilities
9,229,871
9,409,193
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 17)
Equity
A Shares (US$ 0.01 par value; 9,200,000 A Shares authorized, 7,575,000 A
92,000
75,750
B Shares (US$0.01 par value; 7,425,000 B Shares authorized, 7,425,000
74,250
74,250
Additional paid-in capital
5,972,110
1,712,492
Statutory surplus reserve
788,123
705,396
Retained earnings
5,726,180
5,806,881
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(368,876)
(421,542)
Total MaxsMaking Inc.'s Equity
12,283,787
7,953,227
Non-Controlling Interests
328,579
312,483
Total equity
12,612,366
8,265,710
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
21,842,237
$
17,674,903
MAXSMAKING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023
IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA
For The Fiscal Years Ended
2025
2024
2023
Revenues
$
29,220,846
$
21,434,100
$
26,260,268
Cost of revenues
(26,605,003)
(17,463,856)
(22,048,972)
Gross profit
2,615,843
3,970,244
4,211,296
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(462,285)
(606,352)
(490,221)
General and administrative expenses
(1,399,356)
(600,660)
(571,407)
Research and development expenses
(650,629)
(559,048)
(740,800)
Total operating expenses
(2,512,270)
(1,766,060)
(1,802,428)
Income from operations
103,573
2,204,184
2,408,868
Other (expenses) income, net
Interest expenses
(159,166)
(151,335)
(69,572)
Interest income
223
548
1,158
Other income
85,113
95,767
87,399
Exchange gain (loss)
72,406
17,344
(2,106)
Other expenses
(16,593)
(16,839)
(140,029)
Income before income tax provision
85,556
2,149,669
2,285,718
Income tax expense
(67,434)
(269,003)
(307,441)
Net income
$
18,122
$
1,880,666
$
1,978,277
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
16,096
67,496
69,006
Net income attributable to MaxsMaking Inc.
2,026
1,813,170
1,909,271
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
52,666
36,714
(39,443)
Comprehensive income
$
70,788
$
1,917,380
$
1,938,834
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-
832
(839)
(7,775)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
$
69,956
$
1,918,219
$
1,946,609
Weighted Average A Shares Outstanding - Basic and
8,092,857
7,575,000
7,575,000
Weighted Average B Shares Outstanding - Basic and
7,425,000
7,425,000
7,425,000
Earnings per A Share - basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
0.25
$
0.26
Earnings per B Share - basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
0.25
$
0.27
MAXSMAKING INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023
IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA
For The Fiscal Years Ended
2025
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
18,122
$
1,880,666
$
1,978,277
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation of plant and equipment
30,573
28,548
22,638
Allowance (Reversal of allowance) for expected credit loss
173,564
17,064
(23,422)
Amortization of right-of-use assets
138,080
179,858
189,311
Amortization of intangible assets
1,014
1,021
1,032
Accounts receivable
(3,791,371)
168,688
1,895,868
Inventories
(3,817,383)
(412,235)
56,562
Other receivables and other current assets
2,240,000
(4,142,973)
(1,397,468)
Amount due from related party
(36,433)
422
(426)
Deferred tax assets
(41,284)
(19,841)
(2,575)
Operating lease-right of use assets
(122,830)
(45,928)
-
Deferred offering cost
(332,851)
(905,452)
(273,346)
Other non-current assets
-
196,834
178,786
Accounts payable
1,091,381
1,094,933
(4,279,114)
Income tax payable
87,446
283,245
87,502
Contract liability
134,680
(328,693)
164,529
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(928,045)
13,537
(100,599)
Lease liabilities
22,604
(327,396)
(167,614)
Amount due to related party
(153,012)
(720,729)
1,070,112
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,285,745)
(3,038,431)
(599,947)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of plant and equipment
(56,877)
(18,514)
(73,646)
Collection from loans to third parties
-
-
810,250
Net cash (used in)generated by investing activities
(56,877)
(18,514)
736,604
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon the
5,594,926
-
-
Capital contributions
-
787,266
-
Proceeds from third party loans
184,559
260,101
71,055
Proceeds from bank borrowings
3,036,036
4,611,529
1,406,889
Repayments of third party loans
(325,058)
(745,156)
-
Repayment of bank borrowings
(3,191,570)
(1,813,680)
(1,806,122)
Net cash provided by(used in) financing activities
5,298,893
3,100,060
(328,178)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(10,126)
971
3,715
Net (Decrease) Increase in cash
(53,855)
44,086
(187,806)
Cash, Beginning of Year
176,236
132,150
319,956
Cash, End of Year
122,381
$
176,236
$
132,150
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income tax
21,273
$
5,598
$
222,026
Cash paid for interest
155,572
$
151,335
$
69,572
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
177,415
$
66,419
$
18,639
SOURCE MaxsMaking Inc.