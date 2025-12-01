West Seneca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and automotive accessories, serving both consumer and reseller markets, today announced that its next-generation Nano-Grid power system for pickup truck beds has now officially launched and is available for purchase, marking one of the most significant commercial milestones in the Company's history. The system combines the COR portable battery with the SOLIS Truck-Mounted Folding Solar Array, creating a compact clean-energy nano-grid that delivers renewable, portable, on-board power for light trucks, overlanding, work sites, emergency backup, and off-grid applications.

This launch represents the culmination of years of investment in engineering, field testing, validation, and market preparation. Worksport previously projected $2-3 million in SOLIS + COR revenue for its initial 2025 launch, with 8-figure growth potential in 2026 driven by both consumer and enterprise-scale channels.

A Closer Look at the Nano-Grid System

Combining two new Worksport products; a seamless, vehicle-mounted clean-power system is created, allowing 60M+ US pick-up trucks to generate, store, and use power anywhere. The first commercially available system of its kind.

COR Portable Battery System

High-capacity modular energy storage (1kWh - 6kWH)

Ruggedized, thermally stable design

Fast-charge and modular architecture

Engineered for real-world mobile use cases

Do not need a pickup truck to own this product. Replaces your gas generator. Ideal for Jobsite, Campsite, or Worksite.



SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover

Intelligent, solar-integrated hard-folding cover

Made in USA of U.S. and imported parts

Generates renewable power directly into the COR

Dual-function: secure truck bed + continuous clean-energy source

Future Pathway to OEM Integration with direct EV Truck battery charging.

Launch pricing previously announced includes SOLIS at $1,999 to $2,499 depending on bed length and the COR Starter Kit at $949 for one HUB and one Battery.

What's in the box and why it matters: Each COR Battery provides about 1 kWh of usable energy (nominal 960 Wh). The COR HUB delivers 1,800 W continuous AC output with up to 2,000 W boost, with four 120 V outlets plus USB-A and USB-C for fast charging.

When paired with the largest SOLIS model, a COR Battery can recharge in approximately 2-3 hours under optimal conditions, supporting continuous off-grid operation by cycling batteries. This modular design helps right-size costs while supporting run-rate growth as users add capacity over time.

Commercialization at work: To seed launch demand and validate the supply chain, Worksport previously placed an opening purchase order exceeding $1 million covering 900 COR units plus 600 additional batteries with a Tier 1 global battery manufacturer. SOLIS will launch with 10+ models initially. Management has framed this as a foundational step toward scaling production and revenue as SOLIS and COR enter the market.

"Customers have asked for a clean, quiet alternative to gas generators that is practical for daily life," said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer. "With SOLIS and COR now available to order, Worksport is delivering a portable nano-grid that fits the truck, scales with the user, and creates a growth engine for our energy platform. We believe this launch unlocks new lanes across overlanding, trades, fleets, and emergency readiness while building long-term value for our shareholders."

Order today and explore specifications and fitments at worksport.com. Sign up for launch updates: Worksport's Newsletter.

Figure 1. Worksport SOLIS + COR On A Pickup Truck Bed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9057/276403_4b4559a2c4bd8b10_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Worksport COR Battery Being Utilized in the Home

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9057/276403_4b4559a2c4bd8b10_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Worksport SOLIS Solar Truck Bed Cover Featured On A Pickup Truck

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9057/276403_4b4559a2c4bd8b10_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Worksport COR Front and Back View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9057/276403_4b4559a2c4bd8b10_004full.jpg

Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi

Steven Rossi X (Twitter)

Steven Rossi LinkedIn

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter), Facebook,

LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram, the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company's newsletters at investors.worksport.com.

Social Media Disclaimer

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276403

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.