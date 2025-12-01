Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals to Host Second "Virtual Drill Core Shack" Webcast on December 3, 2025

Technical-Focused Deep Dive into the 2025 Phase 2 Flat Gold Project Drill Core and Geological Interpretations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) is pleased to announce that, following strong interest in its inaugural event held on September 4, 2025, the Company will host a second "Virtual Drill Core Shack" webcast on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 (see webcast presentation and details below).

This interactive webcast will include an informal technical discussion of drill core and geological observations from Tectonic's 2025 Phase 2 drill program at the Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in southwestern Alaska.

Virtual Drill Core Shack Phase 2 - Format and Focus

During the webcast, members of Tectonic's Technical Team will:

Review photographs of drill core highlights from the 2025 Phase 2 drill program at Flat;

Discuss key geological observations, including lithologies, alteration, veining styles, mineralogy and sectional interpretations?

Provide context on how these observations inform Tectonic's current geological model and future targeting; and

Answer live questions focused on technical aspects of the drilling and geology.

The discussion will concentrate on drill holes and areas drilled during Phase 2 where for which all assay results are pending. No new material exploration results will be released during the webcast beyond what has been disseminated via news release.

Presentation materials to be referenced during the webcast will be made available in advance and can be accessed here: Virtual Drill Core Shack Phase 2 Presentation Materials

Webcast Details

Event: Tectonic Metals - Second Virtual Drill Core Shack

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time:

07:00 AM Pacific Time

08:00 AM Mountain Time

10:00 AM Eastern Time

To register for access to the Virtual Drill Core Shack webcast, please CLICK HERE .

Qualified Person??

Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed,?verified?and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc.,?P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person?in accordance with?Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.??

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,?

Tony Reda??

President and Chief Executive Officer??

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at? investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release?contains?"forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements?herein?that are not statements of historical fact may be?deemed?to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at?Tectonic's?projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release?contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles,?mineralogy?and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not?demonstrate?the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those?anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic?disclaims?any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether?as a result of?new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

