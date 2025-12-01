Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: HZ2) (OTC Pink: AUHID) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a follow up drill program on it's 100% owned Buck Lake property in Ontario Canada.

Highlights

At least 500 meters of drilling at Buck Lake Property

Testing high-grade copper mineralization in a VMS-Type geological environment discovered in 2022 drilling

Drilling to commence immediately - drill on-site

The fully permitted Buck Lake Property consists of a total of 180 single-cell mining claims that covers 3,886 hectares located in Lunkie and Gapp Townships in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario.

The Work program will consist of at least 500 meters of Diamond Drilling, base metal and gold assaying and reporting. A diamond drill has been deployed to the property and is scheduled to commence drilling immediately. The objective will be to test extensions of the high-grade copper mineralization discovered by drilling in 2022. Notably, high-grade silver (up to 98 g/t) accompanied the higher-grade copper mineralization. Copper and/or zinc mineralization was intersected in 13 of the 15 holes completed in 2022 generally in zones 3 to 4 meters thick.

The highest copper results returned in the 2022 drilling program was in drill hole BL-22-06 which returned a value of 4.59 % Cu over 3.2 m in a larger zone of 11.75 m of 1.51% Cu. Drill holes BL-22-14 and BL-22-15 also intersected copper mineralization with assays of 0.42 over 4.15 meters and 2.38% over 2.95 meters.

"We are pleased to be back drilling at Buck Lake prior to year-end," commented Mr. Arndt Roehlig, President and CEO of Advanced Gold Exploration. "The 2022 discovery hole of 4.59% copper over 3.2 meters within a broader 11.75-meter zone grading 1.51% copper, together with strong silver values up to 98 g/t, confirmed the presence of a significant VMS system. With only 500 meters of a 3,000-meter-long EM anomaly tested to date, the current program is designed to rapidly expand the depth and continuity of this high-grade copper zone and demonstrate the scale potential that Buck Lake clearly possesses."

The 2022 drill program outlined a zone of massive sulphide of VMS-Type contained in a mixed sequence of volcanic units consisting of felsic and mafic volcanics with tuffaceous and agglomerate textures. The massive to semi-massive sulfides which are dominantly pyrite and pyrrhotite with chalcopyrite and sphalerite and rarely galena. The sulphide zones are often enclosed in silicious material and exhalate and are often accompanied by chloritic alteration. The zone is contained in a 3000-meter-long EM anomaly which has only been explored over approximately 500 meters.

The environment is typical of VMS-type deposits such as Kidd Creek in Timmins and Horne in Noranda. Notably, VMS deposits occur in clusters as can be seen in Mattagami and in NW Quebec (Millenbach, Ansil, Corbet etc.).

A NI43-191 Technical Report Prepared by Mr. Mike Kilbourne P.Geo. in 2023 states that the geological environment of the Property is favourable for the presence of Archean volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits("VMS"), iron deposits and orogenic gold deposits, namely banded iron formation ("BIF") hosted gold deposits due to the fact that BIF's are present on the Property. The focus of exploration has historically been on VMS-type deposits, but other deposit model types should not be dismissed.

The Buck Lake Property has high potential. There are an additional eight prospective areas based on the presence of Base Metal Mineralization identified in historical or recent activities. Including areas of copper and zinc mineralization seen in past drilling and recent prospecting.

Assays results will be announced upon receipt.

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling, drill results, and technical work provided by Noranda and others. The Qualified Person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders.

