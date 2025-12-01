Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE: BLLG) ("Blue Lagoon") has commenced transporting high-grade gold and silver millfeed to Nicola's mill, located near Merritt, British Columbia. The Company had previously announced1 that the two parties had entered into a long term partnership2 and that Nicola, which is also a major Blue Lagoon shareholder, had committed to providing a non-dilutive $2.0 million line of credit to augment the latter's balance sheet.

Nicola will provide further updates for its 2026 plans in a soon-to-be released Annual Letter to Shareholders, which will include operational insights into milling expansion, Treasure Mountain, Dominion Creek Gold Project and the New Craigmont Project.





Mr. Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola Mining Inc., commented: "We are extremely pleased to see Blue Lagoon achieve this significant milestone as it morphs Dome Mountain Gold Mine from a project to a producing mine. The two also embrace a shared commitment to sustainability and environmental commitment, as highlighted by Blue Lagoon being the recipient of PDAC's 2026 Sustainability Award3. Nicola's ability to process materials from multiple sites throughout the Province of British Columbia, including its Treasure Mountain Silver Mine and Dominion Creek Gold Project, highlights our position as a project facilitator of gold and silver projects throughout the province."

Cameron Lilly, P. Eng., the Company's Mill Manager, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. In addition, it is reviewing the reopening of its Treasure Mountain Silver Mine and will commence production at its Dominion Creek Gold Project in 2026.

Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

1 Nicola Mining News Release dated June 23, 2025

2 Blue Lagoon's News Release dated September 29, 2025: Link

3 News Release: Link

