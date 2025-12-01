Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announce groundbreaking results through advanced AI to improve energy efficiency and decarbonization in key real estate assets. The project, powered by Trane Technologies through BrainBox AI, in conjunction with AWS, showcases a successful collaboration in building decarbonization, delivering proven solutions that reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

Initial deployment at three pilot Amazon Grocery fulfillment facilities in North America exceeded expectations, achieving energy-use reductions of nearly 15% more than double the original project targets. BrainBox AI, acquired by Trane Technologies, autonomously optimizes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and operational costs without compromising comfort or performance. Following the success of these initiatives, deployment is planned for the remaining Amazon Grocery fulfillment and distribution centers across more than 30 sites in the U.S. Furthermore, plans to pilot in grocery stores will begin in 2026.

"At Trane Technologies, sustainability is at the core of everything we do. This strategic collaboration demonstrates how sustainable solutions can drive strong returns while benefiting the planet," said Riaz Raihan, SVP and Chief Digital Officer of Trane Technologies. "Together, we're not only transforming these fulfillment centers but also driving meaningful progress towards Amazon's business objectives and bold sustainability goals."

This initiative aligns with Amazon's two-pronged approach to sustainability: decarbonizing existing buildings through smart technology while prioritizing energy-efficient and low-carbon materials in new construction. It also advances Amazon's commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 under The Climate Pledge, while enhancing operational efficiency and long-term cost savings.

"At Amazon, we're continually looking for data-driven, scalable solutions to reduce our carbon footprint while maintaining operational excellence," said Christina Minardi, Vice President of Worldwide Grocery Stores Real Estate and Store Development at Amazon. "By working with Trane Technologies and the BrainBox AI team, we're turning our buildings into intelligent systems that learn and adapt, helping us meet both our sustainability and performance goals in real time."

In 2024, BrainBox AI was selected as one of the eleven innovative start-ups to participate in the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator Climate Tech Pilot. As part of this program, BrainBox AI was given the opportunity to trial its technology within Amazon's operations, contributing to Amazon's broader efforts to address major sustainability challenges. Using AWS' AI technology which contains over 10 key AWS solutions such as Amazon S3, and Amazon Bedrock, BrainBox AI cleared the pathway for the Amazon Grocery fulfillment sites' contribution as a driver of progress toward this goal. Its inclusion in the accelerator cemented the company as a recognized leader in climate-focused technology innovation, working alongside other start-ups to drive impactful change within large-scale operations.

"Amazon's global scale and leadership in sustainability make this collaboration a transformative milestone," said Jean-Simon Venne, Founder and President of BrainBox AI. "Together, we're showing how cutting-edge AI can drive both economic and environmental impact, creating a world where every building is a proactive participant in the fight against climate change."

Trane Technologies acquired BrainBox AI in January 2025. The companies previously teamed up for more than two years, combining BrainBox AI's leading artificial intelligence technology with Trane Technologies' advanced building management and digital capabilities.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our product and service innovations including our autonomous HVAC controls and generative AI building technologies, the anticipated benefits of these innovations, our sustainability commitments, and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201125963/en/

