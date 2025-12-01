Enterprises benefit from end-to-end trust, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Security, and Data Sovereignty Compliance

Fortanix, a global leader in data security for an AI world, today announced it has joined the HPE Unleash AI partner program. Now, customers using HPE's portfolio of integrated AI solutions can also leverage NVIDIA Confidential Computing and Fortanix Armet AI, a turnkey platform for running secure and sovereign agentic AI in AI factories and highly regulated environments.

For the first time, Fortanix will leverage HPE Private Cloud AI, HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, to help enterprises in EMEA and around the world build and run secure, scalable AI workloads on-premises, in the cloud, or in AI factories with Confidential Computing-enabled security and trust over data, models and operations. With this collaboration, enterprises can deploy HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, to help mitigate AI risk in meeting evolving compliance demands.

Industries such as healthcare, finance and government want to take advantage of the promise of AI but face a significant roadblock: the data they work with is too sensitive to move into the cloud without serious risks. Personally identifiable data, healthcare records, financial transactions, and classified information need to stay protected at all times. Enterprises are often forced to choose between speed and innovation on one hand, and compliance and control on the other. The Fortanix solution-powered by NVIDIA Confidential Computing and included in the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design-eliminates these trade-offs, enabling organizations to move from AI pilots to production in days with uncompromising security, compliance, and data sovereignty.

The HPE Unleash AI Partner Program is a curated ecosystem of innovative companies working together to help customers operationalize and scale their AI initiatives. By joining this program, Fortanix provides a hyper-secure, turnkey AI platform, integrated seamlessly with HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory for enterprises, and customers' existing tech stacks, empowering companies to run AI workloads at the edge, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments in near real-time.

"Fortanix is excited to join the HPE Unleash AI Program, and to work with HPE and NVIDIA to deliver Confidential Computing-based Armet AI in form factors customers are asking for: on-premises appliance, on-premises or private cloud reference design, or as a cloud-based solution," said Patrick Conte, Fortanix chief revenue officer. "This collaboration will enable enterprise and AI factory customers with end-to-end model and data security and trust for the entire lifecycle of their Generative AI pipeline requirements."

Key benefits of the Fortanix platform include:

End-to-end trust: Fortanix protects data and models throughout the lifecycle with NVIDIA Confidential Computing and composite attestation across CPUs and GPUs, leveraging NVIDIA NRAS. Only once workloads are verified does Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) Key Management System release cryptographic keys, ensuring that data, models and secrets remain protected. This "attestation-gated" approach creates a provable chain of trust for sensitive AI operations.

Compliance by design: Backed by a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Hardware Security Modules (HSM), the platform enforces strict key custody, role-based access controls and consistent audit logs, a foundation that helps enterprises demonstrate compliance across regulated industries, ultimately streamlining audits and reducing operational risk.

Faster time-to-production: With Fortanix, enterprises can quickly deploy a turnkey AI platform on-premises, with built-in AI guardrails, observability, and orchestration. The result: organizations can move from Agentic AI pilots to production, while getting trusted insights from their own data and maintaining control and sovereignty.

"The Unleash AI ecosystem is designed to empower innovative software providers like Fortanix to speed, simplify and secure AI deployment to deliver results," said Robin Braun, vice president of AI business development for hybrid cloud at HPE. "With Fortanix, we're delivering purpose-built secure AI solutions that combine deep industry expertise with enterprise-grade infrastructure-helping organizations unlock the power of their data to transform how work is done."

About Fortanix

Fortanix is the global leader in data-first cybersecurity and a pioneer of Confidential Computing. Its unified platform secures sensitive data across on-premises and multi-cloud environments-at rest, in transit, and in use-through advanced encryption and key management. Fortanix's encryption is resistant to all known cryptanalytic techniques, including the latest quantum computing algorithms, allowing for top-level compliance and operational simplicity while reducing risk and cost.

Trusted by leading enterprises and government agencies, Fortanix enables users to run applications and AI workloads entirely within secure hardware enclaves-isolated, tamper-proof environments. This innovative approach, an industry standard known as Confidential Computing, has been supported by leading technology companies, including Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.

