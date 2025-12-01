

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies (AKAM) has acquired Fermyon, the serverless WebAssembly company. Fermyon's employees, including co-founders Matt Butcher and Radu Matei, will join Akamai's Cloud Technology Group. Akamai plans to deepen the integration between the edge functions platform and its performance and security products. Akamai anticipates no material impact to financial guidance for 2025 as a result of the transaction.



'Fermyon's FaaS capabilities, combined with Akamai's cloud, will make it even easier for developers to innovate and execute lightweight code at the edge,' said Adam Karon, chief operating officer and general manager, Cloud Technology Group, Akamai Technologies.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News