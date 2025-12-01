

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spotnana announced on Monday a new direct integration with Booking.com, a subsidiary of Booking Holdings (BKNG), providing its partners and customers with full access to the platform's global travel inventory and rates previously available only through Booking.com's website.



This integration allows for complete booking and servicing, including the ability to change or cancel bookings on your own, plus smooth support from agents. Travel buyers can also take advantage of loyalty rates, location-specific pricing, options for longer stays, and last-minute discounts.



Spotnana mentioned that this partnership is aimed at reducing content fragmentation with stronger direct connections. Meanwhile, Booking.com noted that Spotnana's setup helps enhance the traveler experience and makes it simpler for travel management companies to handle their inventory.



BKNG currently trading at $4,914.69 up $2.84 or 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.



