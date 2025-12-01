ALK Abello: ALK appoints Edward Jordan as new EVP and head of Commercial Operations North America

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced the appointment of Edward Jordan as new Executive Vice President (EVP) and head of Commercial Operations in North America as per 5 January 2026. Edward Jordan succeeds Søren Niegel who has temporarily assumed the position following the decision, effective 1 October 2025, to elevate ALK's two key commercial regions, Europe and North America. into the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) to further strengthen the execution of ALK's Allergy+ strategy.

Edward Jordan, an American citizen, brings more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience, including roles at Merck (Schering-Plough), Teva Pharmaceuticals, and DBV Technologies, deep expertise in allergy and immunology, comprising work on Claritin, Clarinex, and Viaskin, as well as knowledge of the emerging food allergy market. With a strong track record in US commercial strategy, product launches, and market development, Edward Jordan has built therapeutic markets, established European and Scandinavian companies in the USA, and advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes. He holds an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and dual bachelor's degrees in finance and insurance from the University of Rhode Island.

President & CEO Peter Halling said: "The recent launches of AIT tablets for children and the nasal adrenaline spray highlight the importance of strong commercial execution. Ed joins ALK with extensive experience in leading commercial growth, commercialising therapies, and advancing care for patients with allergic and immunologic conditions, combined with strong insights into the North American market which remains a key strategic focus area for ALK. We are very pleased to welcome Ed to ALK's Executive Leadership Team where his pharma and market expertise will be greatly appreciated."

Edward Jordan said: "I'm honoured to join ALK at this pivotal moment. The momentum behind the Allergy+ strategy demonstrates ALK's leadership and long-term commitment to allergy and associated conditions. I look forward to strengthening commercial execution to expand access and adoption across North America."

Following the appointment, ALK's Executive Leadership Team consists of:

Peter Halling, President & CEO

Claus Steensen Sølje, EVP & CFO

Henriette Mersebach, EVP, R&D

Christian G. Houghton, EVP, Product Supply

Flora Beiche-Scholz, EVP, Commercial Operations Europe

Edward Jordan, EVP, Commercial Operations North America

Lika Thiesen, EVP, Global People & Organisation

Jacob Glenting, SVP, Global Strategy & Corporate Development and Global Marketing

Jan Engel, SVP, Global Quality

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy ('AIT') treatments, acute anaphylaxis treatments, and other products and services for doctors and people with allergy. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net-