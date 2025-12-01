Pan African Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights and Issued Share Capital

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on LSE: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African Resources" or the "Company" or the "Group") Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Pan African Resources PLC notifies the market that as at 1 December 2025:

Pan African Resources PLC's issued share capital comprised 2,333,671,529* ordinary shares of 1p each.

* The Company does have voting and economic rights in respect of 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares held by PAR Gold. These shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Pan African Resources plc is 2,333,671,529. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Pan African Resources plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Johannesburg

1 December 2025

