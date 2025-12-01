Anzeige
Pan African Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights and Issued Share Capital

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on LSE: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African Resources" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Pan African Resources PLC notifies the market that as at 1 December 2025:

  1. Pan African Resources PLC's issued share capital comprised 2,333,671,529* ordinary shares of 1p each.

* The Company does have voting and economic rights in respect of 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares held by PAR Gold. These shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Pan African Resources plc is 2,333,671,529. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Pan African Resources plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Johannesburg

1 December 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


