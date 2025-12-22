Pan African Resources Plc - Delay in Share Capital Reduction
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited
under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability
Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR code: PAFRY
(" Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")
DELAY IN SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION
Pan African refers to the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital (" Share Capital Reduction"). Pan African announces that, at a hearing held on 19 December 2025, the Court was not satisfied that notice of the general meeting at which resolutions were passed to approve and implement the Share Capital Reduction had been appropriately given to all shareholders. Certain shareholders in South Africa had indicated that they would not normally wish to receive notices from the Company and hence did not receive the formal notification of the capital reduction. Notwithstanding that several of shareholders in this category became aware of the meeting through other means and voted on the resolutions in any event, the Court determined that the Share Capital Reduction could not proceed. Accordingly, the Share Capital Reduction will not be proceeding on the timetable originally envisaged.
Instead, it is envisaged that the Company will convene another general meeting, by distributing a new circular and notice of general meeting to all shareholders, in the New Year. The purpose of the general meeting will be to seek a renewed approval of the Share Capital Reduction. If approved, the Company intends to pursue the Share Capital Reduction shortly thereafter.
Rosebank
22 December 2025
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
