Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
19.12.25 | 16:31
1,312 Euro
+0,92 % +0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3141,34409:31
1,3141,34409:31
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 09:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Delay in Share Capital Reduction

Pan African Resources Plc - Delay in Share Capital Reduction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

(" Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

DELAY IN SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION

Pan African refers to the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital (" Share Capital Reduction"). Pan African announces that, at a hearing held on 19 December 2025, the Court was not satisfied that notice of the general meeting at which resolutions were passed to approve and implement the Share Capital Reduction had been appropriately given to all shareholders. Certain shareholders in South Africa had indicated that they would not normally wish to receive notices from the Company and hence did not receive the formal notification of the capital reduction. Notwithstanding that several of shareholders in this category became aware of the meeting through other means and voted on the resolutions in any event, the Court determined that the Share Capital Reduction could not proceed. Accordingly, the Share Capital Reduction will not be proceeding on the timetable originally envisaged.

Instead, it is envisaged that the Company will convene another general meeting, by distributing a new circular and notice of general meeting to all shareholders, in the New Year. The purpose of the general meeting will be to seek a renewed approval of the Share Capital Reduction. If approved, the Company intends to pursue the Share Capital Reduction shortly thereafter.

Rosebank

22 December 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.