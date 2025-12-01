Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support Paceline Equity Partners and Serata Capital Partners in their Acquisition of EventLink Group

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC), has had a very busy second-half of 2025 with significant new financing activity. O2 Sponsor Finance announced today that it served as Administrative Agent and Co-Lead Arranger of senior secured credit facilities to support Paceline Equity Partners, LLC and Serata Capital Partners, LLC in their acquisition of EventLink Group ("EventLink").

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, EventLink is focused on planning, executing and measuring high-value, complex events for major brands and their agency partners. EventLink's management team has served a blue-chip client base for over three decades, encompassing Fortune 500 and other enterprise clients across the automotive, government, adult beverage, sports & entertainment and healthcare sectors. EventLink's management team remains in place and continues to lead the business. To learn more, please visit www.eventlinkgroup.com.

"We have enjoyed a long-time 8-year relationship with EventLink though our prior lending groups and here at Old Second. We have witnessed the key role that they play in creating and executing the experiential marketing events they host for their blue-chip clients over the years. We are excited to support Paceline Equity Partners and Serata Capital Partners in their acquisition of EventLink," said Thom Karle, Senior Vice President, O2 Sponsor Finance.

About Paceline Equity Partners: Paceline is a Dallas-based private equity manager focused on value-oriented, opportunistic, and special situations investments across corporate credit, private equity, and real assets. Paceline's senior leadership team has worked together for nearly 20 years and manages over $1.5 billion in equity commitments on behalf of a global investor base. To learn more, please visit www.pacelineequity.com.

About Serata Capital Partners: Serata is a middle-market private equity firm based in Austin, Texas with a mission to create partnerships that build real, lasting value for business owners, employees, and investors. Serata seeks to partner with companies across the broader B2B services and consumer products spaces with $4 to $15 million of EBITDA and a true willingness to strategically partner toward growth, as exhibited by operational continuity and heavy rollover investment. To learn more, please visit www.seratacapital.com.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of September 30, 2025, Old Second has approximately $7.0 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/o2-sponsor-finance-provides-senior-secured-credit-facilities-to-supp-1111932