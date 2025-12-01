KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the development of a multi-AI agent collaboration technology that enables secure collaboration and swift response to changing circumstances among AI agents from different companies and vendors within a supply chain. Leveraging this technology, Fujitsu will start field trials in January 2026 to optimize the supply chain of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in collaboration with the Institute of Science Tokyo (Science Tokyo). This innovation not only streamlines daily supply chain operations but also facilitates rapid recovery during emergencies like sudden demand shifts or disasters.In addition, Fujitsu will contribute to the new industry promotion activities of the Council on Competitiveness-Nippon (COCN) to realize AI spaces that enable secure data and AI collaboration across different companies, aiming to strengthen the competitiveness of Japanese industry through agentic AI.Fujitsu will continue to advance demonstration and technological enhancement with Science Tokyo and Rohto Pharmaceutical, aiming for expansion into diverse industries, including manufacturing. Fujitsu will also develop technology for broader and more complex supply chains, targeting provision through its Uvance business model's Dynamic Supply Chain services by the end of fiscal 2026. This will bring a new perspective to corporate supply chain strategies, enhancing resilience, and enabling sustainable business operations.Under its Uvance business model, Fujitsu will leverage the technology developed in these trials to realize secure data collaboration through AI agent cooperation across borders and industries. This will drive resilient supply chains and sustainable industrial growth, ensuring reliability and governance in multi-vendor environments.Katsuki Fujisawa, Professor, Digital Twin Research Unit, Institute of Integrated Research, and Department of Mathematical and Computing Science, School of Computing, Science Tokyo, comments:"Science Tokyo is actively promoting Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) research and working to improve efficiency across the entire industrial value chain. Moving forward, by collaborating with Fujitsu's agentic AI technology to optimize the entire supply chain, we aim to contribute to the advancement of industry and the resolution of societal challenges."Technology for multi-AI agent collaborationFigure 1: Multi-AI agent collaboration(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/12/01-02/news-20251201-02a-en.png)The new technology features two key components:1. Global optimal control for AI agents under incomplete information- Enables effective collaboration between AI agents from different companies without the need for disclosure of sensitive data, which is typically required for inter-company AI agent coordination- A proposing AI agent approximates characteristics of other agents through suggestion and answer exchanges (negotiation-based approach developed by Fujitsu); based on these approximations, the proposing agent identifies the optimal overall state for the entire supply chain2. Fujitsu secure inter-agent gateway- Gateway built upon distributed AI learning technology and AI agent communication guardrail technology that enables seamless and secure collaboration among AI agents from different companies and vendors, while protecting confidential and private corporate information.- During setup, the technology allows AI agents to learn supply chain characteristics and optimize their operations without direct sharing of sensitive data by leveraging knowledge distillation, a technique in deep learning to transfer knowledge from a "teacher model" to a "student model." In our approach, knowledge is drawn from multiple teacher models, and pairing is dynamically determined based on past performance and reliability- In operation, this technology, based on Fujitsu's LLM guardrail expertise, detects malicious queries and prevents the inference of confidential information; it secures communication by repeatedly simulating AI agent behavior and responses, updating and providing information in a safe, non-inferable formatFigure 2: Outline of the new technology(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/12/01-02/news-20251201-02b-en.png)About the field trialsCombining Science Tokyo's AI agent technology with its own multi-AI agent collaboration technology, Fujitsu, in collaboration with Rohto Pharmaceutical, conducted initial field trials on a virtual supply chain to optimize logistics routes and schedules, confirming a potential reduction of up to 30% in transportation costs. From January 2026 to March 2027, Fujitsu will conduct more practical and large-scale trials, simulating real-world conditions using Rohto Pharmaceutical's supply chain.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.