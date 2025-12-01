Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 décembre/December 2025) - Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (the "Issuer") has announced that the amendment and extension agreement with Terra Metals Inc., Terra Metals Limited, Lunda Resources Limited, Central African Renewable Energy Corporation Limited, Mumena Mushinge, and Brian Chisala (collectively, the "TMI Parties"), in connection with the Share Purchase Agreement originally executed on May 16, 2025 was terminated as of November 7, 2025.

While halted, the Issuer completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares were reduced to approximately 3,423,069 common shares.

The record date for the consolidation was June 27, 2025.

The shares will resume trading on a consolidated basis with a new CUSIP number on December 2, 2025.

For more information, please see the news releases issued by the Issuer.

_________________________________

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (l'« Émetteur ») a annoncé que l'accord de modification et de prolongation conclu avec Terra Metals Inc., Terra Metals Limited, Lunda Resources Limited, Central African Renewable Energy Corporation Limited, Mumena Mushinge et Brian Chisala (collectivement, les « Parties TMI »), en relation avec le contrat d'achat d'actions initialement signé le 16 mai 2025, a été résilié à compter du 7 novembre 2025.

Pendant cette suspension, l'Émetteur a procédé au regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation à raison d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour quatre (4) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

Par conséquent, le nombre d'actions en circulation a été réduit à environ 3 423 069 actions ordinaires.

La date d'enregistrement pour la consolidation était le 27 juin 2025.

Les actions reprendront leur négociation sur une base consolidée avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 2 décembre 2025.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter les communiqués de presse publiés par l'Émetteur.

Issuer/Émetteur : Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : WOGC Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 2 DEC 2025 NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 94103P 20 2 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 94103P 20 2 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 94103P103/CA94103P1036

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)