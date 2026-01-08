Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40BCT | ISIN: AU0000329302 | Ticker-Symbol: 21V
Stuttgart
07.01.26 | 21:55
0,077 Euro
+18,46 % +0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRA METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRA METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0760,08307.01.
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 00:26 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. and Terra Metals Parties Announce Mutual Resolution

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. ("WOGC") and Terra Metals Inc., Terra Metals Limited, Lunda Resources Limited, Central African Renewable Energy Corporation Limited, Mumena Mushinge, and Brian Chisala (collectively, the "Terra Metals Parties") jointly announce that they have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced proposed transaction and have fully resolved all related matters. All parties have agreed to: (a) discontinue all court proceedings, arbitration filings, and regulatory communications; (b) release each other from any and all claims relating to the transaction; and (c) move forward independently with no further obligations or liabilities to one another. This resolution was reached amicably and without any admission of fault or wrongdoing by any party. The parties confirm that prior disclosures should be read in light of this joint statement, which supersedes any earlier unilateral communications regarding the transaction. Each party wishes the other success in their respective future endeavors.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO
Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp.
Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE
Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9
T: (403) 870 0091
Email: gleia@wolffleia.ca

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/waskahigan-oil-and-gas-corp.-and-terra-metals-parties-announce-mutual-resolution-1125369

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.