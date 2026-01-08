Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. and Terra Metals Parties Announce Mutual Resolution

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. ("WOGC") and Terra Metals Inc., Terra Metals Limited, Lunda Resources Limited, Central African Renewable Energy Corporation Limited, Mumena Mushinge, and Brian Chisala (collectively, the "Terra Metals Parties") jointly announce that they have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced proposed transaction and have fully resolved all related matters. All parties have agreed to: (a) discontinue all court proceedings, arbitration filings, and regulatory communications; (b) release each other from any and all claims relating to the transaction; and (c) move forward independently with no further obligations or liabilities to one another. This resolution was reached amicably and without any admission of fault or wrongdoing by any party. The parties confirm that prior disclosures should be read in light of this joint statement, which supersedes any earlier unilateral communications regarding the transaction. Each party wishes the other success in their respective future endeavors.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp.

Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE

Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9

T: (403) 870 0091

Email: gleia@wolffleia.ca

