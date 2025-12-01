Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Jiva Technologies Inc. (CSE: JIVA) (FSE: WNT0) (OTC Pink: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, today announced the filing of its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), and related officer certifications for the six months ended September 30, 2025 (the "Q2 Filing"). The Q2 Filing is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

(All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $2.49 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.77 million for the same period in 2024.

Net loss significantly improved to $215,932 (loss per share of $0.04 ) compared to a net loss of $1,333,895 (loss per share of $1.51 ) for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Positive cash flow from operating activities of approximately $444,722 , compared to $(497,482) used in operating activities in the prior-year period, reflecting continued progress on cost controls and working capital management.

Cash balance increased to $186,409 as of September 30, 2025, from $68,278 at March 31, 2025, while the Company's working capital deficit remained relatively stable at approximately $(12.9) million .

Operating expenses-including advertising and promotion, consulting and management fees, general and administrative expenses, and salaries-declined year-over-year as the Company continued to streamline its cost structure and focus on higher-margin, scalable business lines.

"We are encouraged by the progress reflected in our Q2 numbers," said Lorne Rapkin, CEO of JIVA Technologies. "In the first half of fiscal 2026, we not only reduced our net loss by more than a million dollars year-over-year, but we also generated positive cash flow from operations. That combination of improving profitability and stronger cash discipline is exactly what we've been working toward as we consolidate around our most promising wellness platforms and experiences."

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, JIVA promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained applicable herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

