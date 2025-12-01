Food Culture, Inc: Food Culture Subsidiary Distill Brands International Announces Selection of Distillery Partners for 2026 Product Lines

Three Accredited Distillery Partners to Serve as DBI Co-packers

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Food Culture Inc. (OTCID:FCUL) ("FCUL" or the "Company "), is excited to announce that subsidiary, Distill Brands International Inc. ("DBI"), based in Ontario, Canada, has engaged three accredited distillery partners for production of its 2026 in-house branded "Stadium Premium Vodka" offerings, commencing with its 750ml Stadium Premium Vodka Collector Bottle.

DBI has appointed both Union Grove Distillery, based in Upstate New York and Two Eagles Distillery, an established distillery based in Chicago, Illinois to supply its 750ml 2026 Stadium Premium Vodka Collector Bottles showcasing our in-house Stadium Premium Vodka for distribution in the United States.

Brian Mulder, distiller and owner of Union Grove commented, "Union Grove Distillery looks forward to continuing its relationship as a co-packer for DBI".

Jesse Zien, COO of Two Eagles Distillery added, "We are excited to get the Stadium Premium Vodka out into the market".

Lazuli Vodka, led by Franco Lo Greco and his business partner and cousin Frank Lo Greco out of Toronto, Canada, has been tapped as the exclusive Canadian co-packer for the 2026 Stadium Premium Vodka Collector Bottle for distribution across Canada.

Food Culture CFO, Ruben Yakubov, a veteran of the Toronto food industry commented "Securing Lazuli as our exclusive Canadian co-packing partner for the Stadium Premium Vodka line is a bold move that puts Lazuli at the forefront of the Canadian market."

Franco Lo Greco, co-founder of Lazuli Vodka added, "This isn't just business, it's Lazuli continuing to take the lead, redefining the premium vodka market and setting a new benchmark for what a legacy brand can achieve."

"Each of these well-established distilleries have sufficient capacity to meet our targeted distribution needs for the 2026 fiscal year" noted Paul Neelin, Food Culture's CEO. "We are excited to work with these exceptional co-packing facilities as we move to release the first of our in-house premium bottled vodka products."

About Food Culture Inc.:

Food Culture Inc. is a company operating in the food and beverage space. We have recently acquired DISTILL BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, "DBI", an Ontario-based global spirits & marketing company focused on excellence in quality products, paired with enduring brand partnerships that target the sports and entertainment sectors. https://foodcultureinc.com

About Distill Brands International:

Distill Brands International is focused on delivering a premium quality product using recipes that will include Premium Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin, Bourbon, Tequila, and Liqueurs, with plans to offer wine in the near future. DBI also offers several ready to drink (RTD) beverages in an array of flavors, in carbonated and non-carbonated formats. DBI will produce, distribute and sell the finest quality Premium Spirits with a continued commitment to incorporating quality ingredients, while promoting business practices that reflect the environment. https://distillacquisitions.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Ruben Yakubov

(o) +1 416 565 5467



ir@foodcultureinc.com

https://foodcultureinc.com

https://distillacquisitions.com

