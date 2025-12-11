Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Food Culture, Inc: Food Culture Subsidiary Distill Brands International Announces Release of Special Edition Stadium Collection Branded Wines

Collection includes Riesling and Cabernet varietals

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Food Culture Inc. (OTCID:FCUL) ("FCUL" or the "Company"), is excited to announce the upcoming launch of our 750ml wine collection branded under the "Stadium" banner.

The Company's wine offerings, featuring a riesling and a cabernet wine, have been hand selected using grapes produced and harvested in both the USA and Canada. Targeting distribution to football fans in the USA, Canada and Mexico, these wines will be offered under the Company's "Stadium Collector" branded beverage series.

Food Culture CEO, Paul Neelin commented, "We are excited to expand our Stadium Collector series with these two exceptional wines. Adding to the excitement around the product launch are the customized retail boxes and bottles which will feature flags of each of the countries participating in 2026 football matches across North America and Mexico, making this line of products truly collectible."

About Food Culture Inc.:

Food Culture Inc. is a company operating in the food and beverage space. We have recently acquired DISTILL BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, "DBI", an Ontario-based global spirits & marketing company focused on excellence in quality products, paired with enduring brand partnerships that target the sports and entertainment sectors. https://foodcultureinc.com

About Distill Brands International:

Distill Brands International is focused on delivering a premium quality product using recipes that will include Premium Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin, Bourbon, Tequila, and Liqueurs, as well as Riesling and Cabernet wines. DBI also plans to offer several ready to drink (RTD) beverages in an array of flavors, in carbonated and non-carbonated formats. DBI intends to produce, distribute and sell the finest quality Premium Spirits with a continued commitment to incorporating quality ingredients, while promoting business practices that reflect reduced impact to the environment. https://distillacquisitions.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "plan", "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect," "intend," "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
Ruben Yakubov
(o) +1 416 565 5467


ir@foodcultureinc.com
https://foodcultureinc.com
https://distillacquisitions.com

SOURCE: Food Culture, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/food-culture-subsidiary-distill-brands-international-announces-release-o-1116311

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
