Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 17:27
0,670 Euro
-0,15 % -0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6690,70118:24
0,6760,68818:18
Dow Jones News
01.12.2025 18:03 Uhr
140 Leser
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
01-Dec-2025 / 16:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
1 December 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
  
 
On 1 December 2025, Yetik K. Mert, Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc, informed the Company that he 
sold 11,152 Ordinary Shares at GBP0.5827 per share on 27 November 2025, and a further 39,507 Ordinary Shares at GBP0.5850 
per share on 28 November 2025. 
 
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further 
detail. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
  a)     Name                               Yetik K. Mert 
 
2       Reason for Notification 
 
a)      Position/status                         Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment                 Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                               Genel Energy plc 
 
b)      LEI                               549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
 
 
                                        Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                        
a)        
                                      
       Identification code 
                                      JE00B55Q3P39 
 
                                        Sale of ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                      
 
                                        11,152 at GBP0.5827 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                    39,507 at GBP0.5850 

       Aggregated information 
 
       -Aggregated volume 
d)                                       50,659 
 
 
       -Price 
                                        GBP29,609.87 

e)      Date of the transaction                     27 and 28 November 2025 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                     London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
           +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 

Vigo Consulting 
           +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 409942 
EQS News ID:  2238454 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238454&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 11:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.