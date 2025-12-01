DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 01-Dec-2025 / 16:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 December 2025 Genel Energy plc NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES On 1 December 2025, Yetik K. Mert, Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc, informed the Company that he sold 11,152 Ordinary Shares at GBP0.5827 per share on 27 November 2025, and a further 39,507 Ordinary Shares at GBP0.5850 per share on 28 November 2025. The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yetik K. Mert 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Sale of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction 11,152 at GBP0.5827 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 39,507 at GBP0.5850 Aggregated information -Aggregated volume d) 50,659 -Price GBP29,609.87 e) Date of the transaction 27 and 28 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

