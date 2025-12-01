Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 14:41
15,795 Euro
+0,48 % +0,075
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,80516,05018:38
15,80016,05518:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 18:10 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC: AMENDMENT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE WARRANTS

AMENDMENT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE WARRANTS

Meudon (France), on December 1st, 2025 - Vallourec announces that holders of warrants ("BSA") (ISIN code: FR00140030K7), held today a general meeting, under the chairmanship of Aether, representative of the warrant holders. With a quorum of 100 % of warrant holders present, represented, or having voted by correspondence, the BSA holders have approved unanimously the amendment to the terms and conditions of the BSA, provided in the 1st resolution, in order to allow the delivery of newly-issued and/or existing shares upon their exercise, at Vallourec's option.

This amendment to the terms and conditions will also be subject to the approval of the annual general meeting of Vallourec's shareholders scheduled for May 21, 2026.

In addition, certain holders1 of BSA have already agreed to receive existing shares, at Vallourec's option from now onwards.

About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com (mailto:connor.lynagh@vallourec.com)		Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29
romain.griere@taddeo.fr (mailto:romain.griere@taddeo.fr)

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com (mailto:actionnaires@vallourec.com)

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr (mailto:nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr)


1 Representing 45% of the warrants

Attachment

  • Vallourec - PR - amendment TCs Warrant (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07911c12-c5e9-41c7-956c-27f3d33b4507)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.