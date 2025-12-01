SMX Public Limited: When Verification Becomes Currency, SMX's $110 Million Equity Purchase Agreement Powers Trusted Supply Chains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Trust is the most valuable commodity in the modern economy, yet it's the hardest to secure. Every sector relies on trust. Gold must confirm origin. Minerals must authenticate purity. Plastics recycling must be proven scientifically. Textile supply chains must verify input claims. Agricultural networks must demonstrate traceability. Aerospace and electronics must confirm authenticity at the part level. No major industry can rely on assumptions anymore. Trust can't be declared. It has to be demonstrated.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) built the molecular identity system that allows trust to be engineered. It gives materials their own voice. And as verification becomes a prerequisite for global trade, capital structures that support verification at an industrial scale become essential.

That's why the $111.5 million equity purchase agreement with Target Capital 1, LLC is more than financing. It's the structural platform behind the rise of verification as the operational currency of global supply chains.

Millions Up Front

The agreement provides a $11.5 million promissory note and discretionary access to up to $100 million. SMX chooses when and whether to use this resource. There are no required drawdowns and no penalties for measured execution. It's capital aligned with precision.

That up-front tranche should also ensure that no shares will be issued under the agreement until at least the first quarter of 2026. That's based on the expectation that the company will likely not access additional funding under the facility before that period. This keeps the company's capital structure stable through its current global rollout, reinforcing that the agreement is a strategic mechanism rather than an immediate funding event. And it comes at the perfect moment.

Throughout 2025, industries worldwide pushed toward systems that require measurable authentication. Gold markets needed continuity of identity from mine to vault. Plastics circularity platforms needed proof that doesn't vanish during processing. Mineral suppliers needed compliance systems that serve both national security mandates and global demand. Textile and industrial suppliers needed frameworks capable of meeting tightening regulations. Every industry began asking for the same thing: evidence.

Stability in a Tough Environment

The equity purchase agreement also supports SMX's long-term stability by allowing part of the net proceeds to be directed toward digital reserve assets. This reinforces a treasury architecture aligned with the Proof Economy's decentralized, data-driven nature.

The capital structure also lets SMX serve multiple global systems simultaneously. Gold identity can scale in the Middle East while plastics passports expand in Asia. Textile verification can grow in Europe while mineral authentication advances across North America. The company can maintain momentum in existing markets while entering new ones, all without restricting its operational focus.

Verification is becoming the currency that determines access, integrity, and value across global supply chains. With the $111.5 million equity purchase agreement secured and the timing window clearly defined, SMX has the strategic and financial foundation required to build the systems that make verification universal.

The shift isn't speculative. It's already happening. And SMX is positioned at its center.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

