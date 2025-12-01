

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ito En, Ltd. (ITOEF) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY9.542 billion, or JPY81.08 per share. This compares with JPY9.191 billion, or JPY75.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to JPY262.478 billion from JPY252.321 billion last year.



Ito En, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



