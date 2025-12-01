AI21 Launches Maestro on Amazon VPC, Bringing Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI to Every Organization

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Today, we are announcing that AI21's Maestro, our groundbreaking AI Orchestration system that powers enterprise agents, is generally available for deployment in your Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Maestro, AI21's orchestration system, connects and coordinates multiple AI models, tools, and data sources to automate mission-critical tasks without months of R&D work. Now, it can be deployed in Amazon VPC and seamlessly integrated with state-of-the-art large language models delivered via Amazon Bedrock. This allows organizations to build reliable agents that operate autonomously, performing analysis and research, automating workflows, making real-time decisions and engaging with customers.

Maestro stands out for its strong enterprise foundation. It automatically adjusts computing power to stay within budget and checks results at every step to keep output accurate. Its advanced planning handles complex tasks efficiently, with full visibility throughout the process. Maestro also adapts as it works, pulling the most relevant information from your company's data, and connects easily with large language models via Amazon Bedrock and other AWS services to deliver a smooth, ready-to-use orchestration system for enterprises.

"This isn't just an upgrade; it's a huge leap for enterprise AI," said Ori Goshen, Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "Our Agentic AI Platform empowers businesses to deploy sophisticated AI agents directly in Amazon VPC, unlocking hyper-personalized solutions that drive revenue, cut costs, and outpace competitors. We're thrilled to collaborate with AWS to make Agentic AI accessible, secure, and transformative for every forward-thinking organization."

Early adopters are already seeing real impact. Educa Edtech Group, a leader in democratizing education, has deployed the Agentic AI Platform in their Amazon VPC to transform how students learn. Using the platform, students can now create their own podcasts, generate summaries, and personalize study materials, making learning more interactive, accessible, and effective.

"We're absolutely thrilled to harness AI21's Agentic AI Platform-it's like having a team of super-intelligent researchers working 24/7 in our Amazon VPC," said Daniel Cabrera, Chief Information Officer at Educa Edtech.

The collaboration with AWS is fueling this excitement, as it brings AI21's generative AI products together with AWS to deliver enterprise-grade AI at scale.

With Maestro, AI21 Labs is not only addressing today's enterprise challenges but also paving the way for tomorrow's AI ecosystems. Capabilities include access to models via Amazon Bedrock, connectivity with AWS services like Amazon Bedrock Knowledge Bases through Model Context Protocol (MCP), and secure deployment in Amazon VPC. Pricing starts with flexible enterprise plans, and a free trial is available for qualified organizations.

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is a pioneering AI company dedicated to building foundational models and tools that make AI accessible, reliable, and impactful for businesses and creators worldwide. Founded in 2017, AI21 is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York and Palo Alto, serving thousands of enterprises across industries.

