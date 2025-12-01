Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) announces the appointment of Chris Anastasopoulos as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

"We are very pleased to welcome Chris to Atrium," stated Robert Goodall, CEO of Atrium. "Chris brings over three decades of expertise in financial and strategic leadership in the financial services sector. He has held senior finance leadership roles at a global asset manager, a major Canadian pension plan, and a major Canadian chartered bank. He is recognized as a collaborative business leader with a strong track record of enhancing financial operations, strengthening governance and supporting long-term value creation. Chris is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA, CPA), Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, and a B.Comm. from the University of Toronto. We are extremely excited to have Chris join Atrium's executive team.

I also want to sincerely thank Jeffrey D. Sherman for postponing his retirement plans and agreeing to step in as Interim CFO for the last four and a half months. Jeffrey was Atrium's first CFO and his familiarity with Atrium was invaluable and he made a real impact in a short period of time. In particular, he was instrumental in increasing the amount of our committed line of credit to $380 million with the addition of three new financial institutions, as well as in sourcing PwC as our new auditors. After a distinguished career as a CFO, writer and lecturer, we wish Jeffrey all the best in his retirement.".

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.c a or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

