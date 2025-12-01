Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQB: TAOIF) (FSE: T0P) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to report the filing of its financial results for the interim period ending September 30, 2025. A copy of TAG Oil's financial statements, and management discussion and analysis for the interim period ending September 30, 2025, are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (http://www.tagoil.com/).

On September 30, 2025, the Company had C$3.95 million in cash and cash equivalent and C$3.53 million in working capital, compared to June 30, 2025, of C$5.34 million in cash and cash equivalents and C$4.96 million in working capital. The Company has no debt.

During the quarter ending September 30, 2025, production from the Badr Oil Field ("BED-1") unconventional Abu Roash "F" ("ARF") wells averaged 87 barrels of oil per day.(1) Crude oil sales delivered for the same period was 70 barrels of oil per day.

TAG Oil continues its efforts to secure an industry partner to accelerate further drilling at the BED-1 field. The Company is also making progress with the Egyptian National Petroleum for Exploration and Development Company regarding the execution of the definitive petroleum services agreement following the recent approval for the development of the unconventional ARF reservoir within the Southeast Ras Qattara concession. The Company will continue to keep shareholders informed as these matters develop.

Corporate Update

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Doug Urch as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TAG Oil, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Urch will initially serve as Corporate Finance Manager starting on December 1, 2025, to support a smooth transition before assuming the role as the Company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Mr. Barry MacNeil, whose term as Chief Financial Officer will conclude on December 31, 2025.

Mr. Urch is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and brings over 25 years of financial and executive experience within the energy sector. His previous senior roles include Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with several E&P companies, including PetroTal Corp. (with operations in Peru), Bankers Petroleum Ltd., and Rally Energy Corp.

TAG Oil's Executive Chairman and CEO, Abby Badwi, commented, "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Barry for his many years of service and wish him every success in his future endeavors. I would also like to welcome Doug to TAG Oil and look forward to working together again following our previous successful collaboration at Bankers Petroleum in Albania and Rally Energy in Egypt."

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

References to "oil" in this release include crude oil and field condensate.

(1) Gross (as defined in CSA Staff Notice 51-324 Revised Glossary to NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities) producing day average rates measured in the field prior to adjustment to sales crude oil volumes and crude oil inventory changes.

