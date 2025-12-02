Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 24, 2025, the Company has completed its warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") by issuing an aggregate 4,359,687 incentive warrants (the "Incentive Warrants") to eligible warrant holders (the "Eligible Holders") who participated in the Incentive Program. Each Incentive Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per share until November 28, 2027.

The Eligible Holders exercised an aggregate of 4,359,687 warrants (the "Warrants") for total gross proceeds of $2,090,802.65 as follows:

No. of Warrants Exercised Exercise Price Issuance Date 1,780,817 $0.45 February 21, 2023 2,116,370 $0.50 May 1, 2023 462,500 $0.50 July 14, 2023

Any outstanding Warrants that were not exercised as part of the Incentive Program will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable on their existing terms. The proceeds received from the exercise of the Warrants will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

The Incentive Warrants and the common shares issuable upon exercise of the Incentive Warrants are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrants pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Certain directors and officers of the Company (the "Insiders") exercised an aggregate 564,287 Warrants and will receive an aggregate of 564,287 Incentive Warrants, and, as a result, the participation by the Insiders in the Incentive Program constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Warrants received by the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons ("U.S. Persons"), as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"). The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

Phone: 604.681.1568

