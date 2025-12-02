Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Releases Third Quarter Financial Results, Provides Update on the Proposed Debenture Restructuring Transaction, and Strategic Alternatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS) ("Wildpack" or the"Company") a leading middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces the third quarter financial results and update on strategic alternatives.

Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company has filed the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ending September 30, 2025.



The Company has closed its Las Vegas and Grand Rapids facility to consolidate production, reduce overhead costs and improve profitability. Management wishes to thank each employee for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism. The facility closures and restructuring actions discussed below are part of a broader operational reset. Management is working to simplify the physical footprint and obtain efficiency gains, along with cost improvements. These actions are fundamental to enhancing unit economics and execution consistency.

"I am pleased with the continued growth in topline revenue, driving from filling production volume growth. We continue to focus intently on cost containment and optimizing the Company's physical footprint. The closure of the Las Vegas facility will better position the Company to hone production and manage costs more closely, while continuing to service our core customer base." - Travis Sarich, CEO.



Proposed Debenture Restructuring Transaction

The Company previously announced that it proposes to complete a restructuring transaction with respect to its outstanding 8% Public Convertible Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of CA$45,007,000, with respective issuance dates of June 30, 2021, November 23, 2021, and March 31, 2022. The Company continues to engage in discussions with various stakeholders to restructure the Company's debt but has not yet reached a resolution.

The Company has not made interest payments on the outstanding public convertible debentures and is accruing the unpaid interest. Further, the Company has not paid the outstanding principal, when due, on the debentures (Series 1 and 2) which matured on June 30, 2025 and November 23, 2025, respectively. The Company has not received a waiver nor a notice of default and continues to work on the proposed debenture restructuring transaction.

Strategic Alternatives

The Company is actively engaged in discussions around strategic and financial alternatives and is focused on relieving the financial burden of the Company's current debt structure and obtaining additional financing necessary to fund ongoing operations. There can be no assurance that the current process will result in a transaction or additional funding, if a transaction is undertaken, that it will be successfully concluded in a timely manner or at all.

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, and logistics to customers throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of four facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

