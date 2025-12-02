Leading Chinese Automaker Selects QNX's Software-Defined Audio Platform for Luxury EV Lineup

Independent Analysis by Munro & Associates Reveals Automakers Can Save Up to $98 Per Vehicle by Using QNX Sound

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced a major design win with one of China's top automakers, which will deploy QNX Sound across its next-generation luxury electric vehicle (EV) lineup in 2026. The selection marks a significant milestone for QNX's software-defined audio platform, which continues to gain traction among OEMs seeking scalable, high-performance solutions for immersive in-car sound and comes hot on the heels of a recent 'product of the year' award win at the 2025 International Sound Awards.

QNX Sound is a digital audio platform for software-defined vehicles that decouples audio and acoustics software from hardware, unifying all vehicle functionalities, including voice treatment, media playback, alerts and noise control into one system, helping to streamline development, reduce hardware needs, and speed time-to-market for automakers.

Further validating the platform's value, a new study by Munro & Associates, a leading engineering and manufacturing consulting firm, reveals that QNX's centralized, software-defined approach to in-vehicle audio can deliver substantial hardware and manufacturing efficiencies including:

Hardware cost savings ranging from $21 per mass-market vehicle to $98 per premium model, helping automakers lower production costs while delivering high-end audio experiences at scale.

Printed circuit board (PCB) surface area reductions of up to 44%, enabling smaller, simpler audio hardware that lowers manufacturing costs and frees up space for other vehicle systems.

Weight savings of up to 28%, helping automakers improve energy efficiency, extend EV range, and reduce material costs - all critical factors in competitive vehicle design.

By eliminating traditional DSPs and simplifying amplifier designs, QNX enables OEMs to consolidate hardware across vehicle lines, reduce part numbers, and unlock volume efficiencies, while accelerating time-to-market and reducing long-term development costs.

"China's EV market is setting the pace for global innovation, and we're proud to be part of that momentum," said William Dong, Chief Representative of Greater China, QNX. "This win reinforces QNX's role as a strategic enabler for automakers seeking scalable, software-defined solutions that deliver premium in-cabin experiences quickly and cost effectively."

"Our thorough analysis shows that QNX Sound isn't just a technological upgrade, it's a strategic advantage," said Sandy Munro, CEO of Munro & Associates. "By centralizing audio processing and eliminating legacy components, automakers can dramatically reduce cost, weight, and complexity. It's a smart move for any OEM looking to keep pace in this hypercompetitive era."

As SDV complexity grows, QNX remains committed to helping automakers navigate change, accelerate innovation, and deliver safer, smarter vehicles. QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News .

-ENDS-

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/leading-chinese-automaker-selects-qnxs-software-defined-audio-platform-1112595