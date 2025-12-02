Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Grant of Options

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, today announces that the Company's board has confirmed the grant of a total of 180,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company ("Options") under the Company's Share Option Plan 2019.

The Options have been allocated under the Share Option Plan 2019 and are exercisable between 1 December 2026 and 1 December 2031, vesting 25% per annum over four years. The exercise price for Options allocated under the Share Option plan is €2.26 per share, which is calculated based on the average price per share at which the ordinary shares in the Company have been traded on AIM for 90 days preceding the allocation date of 1 December 2025. The terms of the Share Option Plan 2019 are available on the Company's website at https://faron.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/20250321_Share-Option-Plan-2019_Rules_EN_clean.pdf

The granted 180,000 Options entitle the option holders to subscribe for a total of 180,000 new ordinary shares in the Company, if exercised in full, and represent 0.16% of the fully diluted ordinary share capital of the Company.

Included in the number of Options granted are the following Options which were issued to directors, other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Company personnel:

Other PDMR Jurriaan Dekkers 180,000 Total other PDMRs 180,000

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The company's lead asset, bexmarilimab , is a novel macrophage-guiding immunotherapy being investigated in multiple oncology settings. Further information is available at www.faron.com .

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Jurriaan Dekkers 2 Reason for notification



a. Position/Status Person discharging managerial responsibilities b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy b. LEI 7437009H31TO1DC0EB42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Options over new ordinary shares



ISIN: FI4000153309 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of options made under the Faron Share Option Plan 2019 c. Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) €2.26





180,000 d. Aggregated information



- Aggregated Volume



- Price



Nil



e. Date of the transaction 2 December 2025 f. Place of the transaction Turku



SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-grant-of-options-1113685