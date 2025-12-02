Proforma reporting of Essity's new business areas

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2026, Essity's business areas will be as follows: Health & Medical, Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene. The new business areas reflect the organizational change being made to accelerate the company's growth rate and more rapidly achieve its financial targets. Essity will report in accordance with the new structure as of the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, and proforma financial reporting for 2023, 2024 and 9M 2025 is presented below.
The new business areas will replace the former business areas Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene.
Business areas as of January 1, 2026
Health & Medical
Health & Medical encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Health Care and Medical Solutions. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA and products in wound care, compression therapy and orthopedics under brands such as Leukoplast, Cutimed, JOBST, Actimove and Delta-Cast.
Personal Care
Personal Care encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Retail, Feminine Care and Baby Care. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA, pads, panty liners, tampons, leakproof apparel, menstrual cups and skincare products under brands such as Libresse, Nosotras, Saba and Knix as well as baby diapers and baby care products under the brands Libero, Lotus and retailer brands.
Consumer Tissue
Consumer Tissue encompasses toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes and napkins. Products are sold under brands such as Lotus, Tempo, Zewa, Cushelle, Plenty, Regio and Familia, as well as under retailer brands.
Professional Hygiene
Professional Hygiene encompasses complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products as well as digital solutions, service and maintenance under the globally leading Tork brand.
Financial reporting - proforma
Essity's proforma business area reporting for net sales, organic sales growth, gross margin excl. IAC, EBITA excl. IAC, EBITA margin excl. IAC, capital employed, ROCE excl. IAC and operating cash flow has been restated accordingly for the periods below:
Net sales, SEKm
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
6,883
6,723
6,936
20,542
28,599
27,729
Personal Care
7,927
7,763
7,984
23,674
33,006
31,972
Consumer Tissue
10,656
10,671
11,301
32,628
45,886
47,940
Professional Hygiene
9,183
9,003
8,757
26,943
38,067
39,481
Other
- 11
25
- 2
12
- 12
25
Group
34,638
34,185
34,976
103,799
145,546
147,147
Net sales by product category, %
9M 2025
Health & Medical
20 %
Incontinence Products Health Care
12 %
Medical Solutions
8 %
Personal Care
23 %
Incontinence Products Retail
8 %
Feminine Care
10 %
Baby Care
5 %
Consumer Tissue
31 %
Professional Hygiene
26 %
Net sales by region, %, 9M 2025
Europe
Latin America
North America
Other
Health & Medical
66 %
5 %
17 %
12 %
Personal Care
49 %
36 %
9 %
6 %
Consumer Tissue
79 %
19 %
0 %
2 %
Professional Hygiene
46 %
9 %
41 %
4 %
Group
61 %
17 %
16 %
6 %
Organic sales growth, %
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
1.7
0.1
1.7
1.1
3.9
7.0
Personal Care
4.5
3.6
3.0
3.7
3.8
8.2
Consumer Tissue
-1.9
2.9
2.7
1.2
-2.0
1.0
Professional Hygiene
0.7
0.6
0.7
0.7
-2.5
9.1
Group
0.9
1.9
2.1
1.7
0.2
5.8
Gross margin excl. IAC, %
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
43.8
43.7
44.4
44.0
44.9
40.3
Personal Care
40.9
42.2
42.3
41.8
42.4
39.1
Consumer Tissue
21.8
21.9
20.5
21.4
19.1
19.8
Professional Hygiene
32.5
31.7
31.0
31.8
31.7
28.8
Group
33.4
33.4
32.8
33.2
32.7
30.3
EBITA excl. IAC, SEKm
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
1,260
1,159
1,231
3,650
5,509
4,037
Personal Care
1,110
1,120
1,198
3,428
5,045
4,333
Consumer Tissue
1,252
1,248
1,245
3,745
4,464
5,464
Professional Hygiene
1,676
1,525
1,413
4,614
6,829
6,288
Other
-242
-359
-381
-982
-1,503
-1,224
Group
5,056
4,693
4,706
14,455
20,344
18,898
EBITA margin excl. IAC, %
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
18.3
17.2
17.7
17.8
19.3
14.6
Personal Care
14.0
14.4
15.0
14.5
15.3
13.6
Consumer Tissue
11.7
11.7
11.0
11.5
9.7
11.4
Professional Hygiene
18.3
16.9
16.1
17.1
17.9
15.9
Group
14.6
13.7
13.5
13.9
14.0
12.8
Capital employed, SEKm
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
32,673
33,352
32,366
32,673
34,566
32,762
Personal Care
18,621
18,405
17,913
18,621
18,593
17,229
Consumer Tissue
35,512
35,442
34,180
35,512
36,700
34,780
Professional Hygiene
25,311
25,850
25,494
25,311
25,998
24,021
Other
2,172
2,335
-3,4751)
2,172
3,653
1,958
Group
114,289
115,384
106,478
114,289
119,510
110,750
1) Of this amount, SEK 5,711m represents a liability relating to the dividend for Essity's shareholders paid on April 3, 2025, as decided at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025.
ROCE excl. IAC, %
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
15.3
14.1
14.7
15.1
16.3
11.7
Personal Care
24.0
24.7
26.2
25.6
28.1
24.1
Consumer Tissue
14.1
14.3
14.1
13.5
12.5
15.3
Professional Hygiene
26.2
23.8
22.0
25.3
27.1
23.6
Group
17.6
16.9
16.7
17.1
17.6
16.4
Operating cash flow, SEKm
2025:3
2025:2
2025:1
9M 2025
FY 2024
FY 2023
Health & Medical
1,471
398
1,232
3,101
4,859
3,680
Personal Care
1,133
654
215
2,002
4,369
4,199
Consumer Tissue
947
506
1,442
2,895
3,311
4,034
Professional Hygiene
1,880
490
1,054
3,424
6,149
7,330
Other
-107
-508
-178
-793
-1,446
-1,558
Group
5,324
1,540
3,765
10,629
17,242
17,685
