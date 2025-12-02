Proforma reporting of Essity's new business areas

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2026, Essity's business areas will be as follows: Health & Medical, Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene. The new business areas reflect the organizational change being made to accelerate the company's growth rate and more rapidly achieve its financial targets. Essity will report in accordance with the new structure as of the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, and proforma financial reporting for 2023, 2024 and 9M 2025 is presented below.

The new business areas will replace the former business areas Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene.

Business areas as of January 1, 2026

Health & Medical

Health & Medical encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Health Care and Medical Solutions. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA and products in wound care, compression therapy and orthopedics under brands such as Leukoplast, Cutimed, JOBST, Actimove and Delta-Cast.

Personal Care

Personal Care encompasses the categories Incontinence Products Retail, Feminine Care and Baby Care. The offering includes incontinence products under the globally leading brand TENA, pads, panty liners, tampons, leakproof apparel, menstrual cups and skincare products under brands such as Libresse, Nosotras, Saba and Knix as well as baby diapers and baby care products under the brands Libero, Lotus and retailer brands.

Consumer Tissue

Consumer Tissue encompasses toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes and napkins. Products are sold under brands such as Lotus, Tempo, Zewa, Cushelle, Plenty, Regio and Familia, as well as under retailer brands.

Professional Hygiene

Professional Hygiene encompasses complete hygiene solutions, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand lotion, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products as well as digital solutions, service and maintenance under the globally leading Tork brand.

Financial reporting - proforma

Essity's proforma business area reporting for net sales, organic sales growth, gross margin excl. IAC, EBITA excl. IAC, EBITA margin excl. IAC, capital employed, ROCE excl. IAC and operating cash flow has been restated accordingly for the periods below:

Net sales, SEKm 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 6,883 6,723 6,936 20,542 28,599 27,729 Personal Care 7,927 7,763 7,984 23,674 33,006 31,972 Consumer Tissue 10,656 10,671 11,301 32,628 45,886 47,940 Professional Hygiene 9,183 9,003 8,757 26,943 38,067 39,481 Other - 11 25 - 2 12 - 12 25 Group 34,638 34,185 34,976 103,799 145,546 147,147

Net sales by product category, % 9M 2025 Health & Medical 20 % Incontinence Products Health Care 12 % Medical Solutions 8 %



Personal Care 23 % Incontinence Products Retail 8 % Feminine Care 10 % Baby Care 5 %



Consumer Tissue 31 %



Professional Hygiene 26 %

Net sales by region, %, 9M 2025 Europe Latin America North America Other Health & Medical 66 % 5 % 17 % 12 % Personal Care 49 % 36 % 9 % 6 % Consumer Tissue 79 % 19 % 0 % 2 % Professional Hygiene 46 % 9 % 41 % 4 % Group 61 % 17 % 16 % 6 %

Organic sales growth, % 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 1.7 0.1 1.7 1.1 3.9 7.0 Personal Care 4.5 3.6 3.0 3.7 3.8 8.2 Consumer Tissue -1.9 2.9 2.7 1.2 -2.0 1.0 Professional Hygiene 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.7 -2.5 9.1 Group 0.9 1.9 2.1 1.7 0.2 5.8

Gross margin excl. IAC, % 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 43.8 43.7 44.4 44.0 44.9 40.3 Personal Care 40.9 42.2 42.3 41.8 42.4 39.1 Consumer Tissue 21.8 21.9 20.5 21.4 19.1 19.8 Professional Hygiene 32.5 31.7 31.0 31.8 31.7 28.8 Group 33.4 33.4 32.8 33.2 32.7 30.3

EBITA excl. IAC, SEKm 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 1,260 1,159 1,231 3,650 5,509 4,037 Personal Care 1,110 1,120 1,198 3,428 5,045 4,333 Consumer Tissue 1,252 1,248 1,245 3,745 4,464 5,464 Professional Hygiene 1,676 1,525 1,413 4,614 6,829 6,288 Other -242 -359 -381 -982 -1,503 -1,224 Group 5,056 4,693 4,706 14,455 20,344 18,898

EBITA margin excl. IAC, % 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 18.3 17.2 17.7 17.8 19.3 14.6 Personal Care 14.0 14.4 15.0 14.5 15.3 13.6 Consumer Tissue 11.7 11.7 11.0 11.5 9.7 11.4 Professional Hygiene 18.3 16.9 16.1 17.1 17.9 15.9 Group 14.6 13.7 13.5 13.9 14.0 12.8

Capital employed, SEKm 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 32,673 33,352 32,366 32,673 34,566 32,762 Personal Care 18,621 18,405 17,913 18,621 18,593 17,229 Consumer Tissue 35,512 35,442 34,180 35,512 36,700 34,780 Professional Hygiene 25,311 25,850 25,494 25,311 25,998 24,021 Other 2,172 2,335 -3,4751) 2,172 3,653 1,958 Group 114,289 115,384 106,478 114,289 119,510 110,750

1) Of this amount, SEK 5,711m represents a liability relating to the dividend for Essity's shareholders paid on April 3, 2025, as decided at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025.

ROCE excl. IAC, % 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 15.3 14.1 14.7 15.1 16.3 11.7 Personal Care 24.0 24.7 26.2 25.6 28.1 24.1 Consumer Tissue 14.1 14.3 14.1 13.5 12.5 15.3 Professional Hygiene 26.2 23.8 22.0 25.3 27.1 23.6 Group 17.6 16.9 16.7 17.1 17.6 16.4

Operating cash flow, SEKm 2025:3 2025:2 2025:1 9M 2025 FY 2024 FY 2023 Health & Medical 1,471 398 1,232 3,101 4,859 3,680 Personal Care 1,133 654 215 2,002 4,369 4,199 Consumer Tissue 947 506 1,442 2,895 3,311 4,034 Professional Hygiene 1,880 490 1,054 3,424 6,149 7,330 Other -107 -508 -178 -793 -1,446 -1,558 Group 5,324 1,540 3,765 10,629 17,242 17,685

