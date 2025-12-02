

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim Group (HLB.F, HCMLF, HOLN.SW), a Swiss building materials firm, Tuesday said that it has completed two acquisitions and agreed to a third, thus expanding its demolition-materials recycling operations across Europe. Together, the three companies add around 1.3 million tons of annual permitted processing capacity, the company added.



The company said that it has finalized the acquisition of Thames Materials, a recycling company serving West London and surrounding counties, and took a majority stake in A&S Recycling GmbH, which operates three sites in the Greater Hanover area of North Germany. Holcim has also reached an agreement to acquire a recycler of construction demolition materials in Northwest France.



According to Holcim, these acquisitions will help boost its ECOCycle circular construction technology. With Thames Materials, the company said that it can now provide circular construction services across the entire Greater London area, following its 2023 purchase of Sivyer Logistics.



The addition of A&S Recycling increases its German recycling hubs to 10, while the planned French acquisition will expand its network there to 28 recycling centers, the company added.



On the Frankfurt Exchange, HLB.F ended Monday's trading at 15.80 euros.



