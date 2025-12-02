EcoOnline aviation forum highlights critical need for real-time, connected safety

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025

As aviation leaders met to discuss the risks of disconnected systems, many are partnering with EcoOnline to strengthen protection from the ground to the air.

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoOnline, a global leader in safety and sustainability software, brought aviation safety and crisis leaders together in November for its virtual aviation forum, revealing a clear consensus: resilience today must be real time and connected. With leaders from across the sector - including Etihad Airways, FlySafair, ASL Airlines, and London Luton Airport - discussions ranged from airside disruptions to cyberattacks. Executives agreed that the biggest risk isn't always the incident itself, but the delay in knowing how to respond.

"Even a small error in aviation can have major consequences. We don't get the luxury of 'we'll deal with it later' - the response has to be instant, coordinated, and traceable from minute one," comments Eric Bodenstein, Manager Aviation Safety, FlySafair.

According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), accident and incident rates are at their lowest level in a decade, reflecting the impact of modern, data-driven approaches to safety. Yet, the recent U.S. shutdown and persistent safety challenges with fatigue , manual handling , and chemical exposure highlight the vital need for continued innovation and collaboration across the sector.

Resilience in action

From facilitating cross-industry discussions to accelerating digital adoption, EcoOnline is helping organisations across aviation shift to real-time, connected safety in their operations:

Minimising chemical risks: British Airways Engineering is among the organisations prioritising digital chemical management through EcoOnline's solutions, simplifying risk assessments and protecting workers from known and hidden hazardous substances - from jet fuel and hydraulic oils to cleaning agents and de-icing fluids. London Stansted Airport, with more than 12,000 workers and over 500 chemical materials requiring assessments, uses EcoOnline's COSHH Management software for improved oversight, consistency, and audit readiness across departments.

British Airways Engineering is among the organisations prioritising digital chemical management through EcoOnline's solutions, simplifying risk assessments and protecting workers from known and hidden hazardous substances - from jet fuel and hydraulic oils to cleaning agents and de-icing fluids. London Stansted Airport, with more than 12,000 workers and over 500 chemical materials requiring assessments, uses EcoOnline's COSHH Management software for improved oversight, consistency, and audit readiness across departments. Driving proactive worker protection: Safety teams are evolving from reactive compliance by embracing health and safety software. Global ground-handling leader and long standing EcoOnline customer, Menzies Aviation, has seen personal-injury rates fall by nearly 60% since 2022 through improved visibility and control with EcoOnline EHS. While at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, QR-code functionality for incident reporting has encouraged a stronger, real-time reporting culture in its frontline.

Safety teams are evolving from reactive compliance by embracing health and safety software. Global ground-handling leader and long standing EcoOnline customer, Menzies Aviation, has seen personal-injury rates fall by nearly 60% since 2022 through improved visibility and control with EcoOnline EHS. While at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, QR-code functionality for incident reporting has encouraged a stronger, real-time reporting culture in its frontline. Preparing for the next emergency or crisis: Airlines worldwide are digitising their emergency response plans to enable faster, more coordinated action, with global carriers including Vueling and ASL Aviation Holdings and its subsidiaries modernising their approach using EcoOnline's D4H crisis management solution. Laura Díaz Fernández, Emergency Response Manager at Vueling, stated that using D4H, "has completely transformed the way we manage emergencies. With an intuitive interface, it allows us to carry out complex tasks in chaotic environments in an agile, organised manner. Even under high stress levels, everything flows with greater control and efficiency."

"The clear takeaway: outdated, manual systems are no longer enough to stay resilient in today's world. Aviation leaders are showing how connected visibility and real-time alerting are transforming safety from compliance-based routines into proactive systems that protect time, trust, and lives," observes Robin Blanford, SVP, Product at EcoOnline and founder of D4H. "EcoOnline is focused on helping organisations strengthen real-time readiness and real-world resilience - from the ground to the air."

