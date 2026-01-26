With 25+ years of SaaS customer experience leadership, the appointment builds on EcoOnline's momentum as it deepens value-led customer partnerships worldwide.

EcoOnline, a leading global provider of safety and sustainability software, has appointed David Orstad as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With more than 25 years of experience leading customer organisations across SaaS (software as a service) and private equity-backed businesses, Orstad joins EcoOnline as the company continues to grow worldwide and deepens its role as a strategic, long-term partner to customers.

EcoOnline is trusted by over 11,000 organisations in more than 70 industries across the world. As CCO, Orstad will lead EcoOnline's Professional Services, Customer Success, and Support teams, and oversee the introduction of a Managed Services offering to help customers accelerate outcomes and sustain value over time. He has held senior customer leadership roles at Epicor Software and Accruent Software, and most recently served as Senior Vice President at Calabrio.

"Bringing Dave in as CCO is a critical investment in our customers as we build on our global momentum," said Tom Goodmanson, CEO of EcoOnline. "EcoOnline's momentum is guided by our north star of technology that protects people and the planet for future generations. We are here to be a strategic, value-led partner to customers, not a transactional software provider. Dave's 'customers for life' mindset and his ability to empower high-performing teams will help us work even more closely with customers towards a shared vision for safer, more sustainable operations."

"What excites me about EcoOnline is what we provide and what we are creating. Our technology saves lives, improves the environment, and makes customers' businesses more resilient," said Orstad. "EcoOnline has seen great success, and my focus is to build on that by strengthening how we deliver impactful outcomes for customers, day in and day out. We will create even more meaningful touchpoints that meet customers where and how they want to engage, combining best-in-class self-service with proactive, local human support, using data and AI to enhance how teams show up."

FAQ

Why has EcoOnline appointed a Chief Customer Officer now?

EcoOnline is building on strong global momentum. Appointing David Orstad as CCO is a proactive investment in scaling a consistent customer experience and deepening long-term, value-led partnerships.

What will David Orstad focus on in this role?

David will lead Global Professional Services, Customer Success, and Support, with a focus on helping customers achieve meaningful outcomes and sustained value over time. This includes overseeing the introduction of a Managed Services offering for customers who want additional, ongoing support.

What does this CCO appointment mean for customers?

The appointment reinforces EcoOnline's focus on a consistent, connected customer experience globally, with more proactive engagement and stronger support for long-term outcomes. This includes more meaningful touchpoints, improved self-service options, and customer teams showing up with better context to inform interactions over time.

When did David Orstad assume the role?

David joined EcoOnline as Chief Customer Officer effective January 5, 2026.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline's always-on solutions support your organisation through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability, and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

