Karnov Group AB: Karnov Group completes divestment of EHS division and intends to use part of the proceeds to repurchase up to 5% of the shares

Karnov Group AB (publ) ("Karnov") has today completed the divestment of its Environment, Health and Safety ("EHS") division to Infopro Digital Group for a purchase price of EUR 92.0 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.0 billion, on a cash- and debt-free basis (the "Divestment"). Subject to shareholder authorisation, Karnov's board of directors (the "Board") intends to use part of the proceeds to repurchase up to 5% of the shares in Karnov. The Board will therefore convene an extraordinary general meeting to authorise the Board to repurchase and transfer shares.

The proposed repurchase of own shares

The Board will convene an extraordinary general meeting in Karnov be held on 8 January 2026 and propose that the meeting authorises the Board to, on one or several occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on acquisitions and transfers of ordinary shares of series A in Karnov. The Board's complete proposals will be included in a notice of the extraordinary meeting which will be published, inter alia, on Karnov's website.



About the divested EHS division

The EHS division has been part of Region North, and for the twelve-month period ended September 2025, revenue amounted to approximately SEK 93.6 million. The Divestment means that Karnov exits the EHS market.



DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB acted as financial adviser and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal adviser to Karnov in connection with the Divestment.