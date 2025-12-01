Anzeige
WKN: A2PGZD | ISIN: SE0012323715
01.12.2025
Karnov Group AB: Karnov Group completes divestment of EHS division and intends to use part of the proceeds to repurchase up to 5% of the shares

Karnov Group AB (publ) ("Karnov") has today completed the divestment of its Environment, Health and Safety ("EHS") division to Infopro Digital Group for a purchase price of EUR 92.0 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.0 billion, on a cash- and debt-free basis (the "Divestment"). Subject to shareholder authorisation, Karnov's board of directors (the "Board") intends to use part of the proceeds to repurchase up to 5% of the shares in Karnov. The Board will therefore convene an extraordinary general meeting to authorise the Board to repurchase and transfer shares.

The proposed repurchase of own shares
The Board will convene an extraordinary general meeting in Karnov be held on 8 January 2026 and propose that the meeting authorises the Board to, on one or several occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on acquisitions and transfers of ordinary shares of series A in Karnov. The Board's complete proposals will be included in a notice of the extraordinary meeting which will be published, inter alia, on Karnov's website.

About the divested EHS division
The EHS division has been part of Region North, and for the twelve-month period ended September 2025, revenue amounted to approximately SEK 93.6 million. The Divestment means that Karnov exits the EHS market.


DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB acted as financial adviser and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal adviser to Karnov in connection with the Divestment.

For more information, please contact:
Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO
Telephone: +46 709 957 002
Email: pontus.bodelsson@karnovgroup.com

Erik Berggren, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 707 597 668
Email: erik.berggren@karnovgroup.com

This press release contains inside information that Karnov Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 1 December 2025 at 18:30 CET.

Karnov Group clears the path to justice, providing mission critical knowledge and workflow solutions to European legal professionals. With content provided by over 7,000 well-renowned authors and experts, Karnov Group delivers knowledge and insights, enabling more than 400,000 users to make better decisions, faster - every day. With offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, France, Spain and Portugal, Karnov Group employs around 1,200 people. The Karnov share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment under the ticker "KAR". For more information, please visit www.karnovgroup.com.


