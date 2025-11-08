Karnov Group AB: Karnov Group divests its EHS division to Infopro Digital Group for EUR 92 million

Karnov Group AB (publ) ("Karnov") today announces that it has entered into an agreement to divest its Environment, Health and Safety ("EHS") division, which comprises Notisum AB, Notisum ApS, Echoline SAS and QSE Conseil SAS (the "EHS Entities") to Infopro Digital Group (the "Divestment"). The Divestment will strengthen Karnov's focus on AI-supported legal knowledge and workflow solutions, where it has the strongest market positions and the best opportunities to drive long-term profitable growth.

The EHS Entities are part of Region North and offer software solutions specialised in EHS legal monitoring and compliance. With global coverage of EHS laws and regulations, the EHS Entities hold a strong market position in the Nordics and France and continue to expand their international presence. The EHS Entities have 36 full-time employees based in Sweden, Denmark and France. Revenue for the twelve-month period ended September 2025 amounted to approximately SEK 93.6 million[1]. The Divestment means that Karnov exits the EHS market.



Infopro Digital Group, a leading B2B data and technology group, acquires 100 per cent of the shares in the EHS Entities for a cash purchase price of EUR 92.0 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.0 billion1, on a cash and debt-free basis. The net cash proceeds from the Divestment will be used to further strengthen Karnov's portfolio of AI-based solutions.



"The legal landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with AI opening new opportunities to serve legal professionals with new solutions. As we continue to invest in our transformation to an AI-supported legal knowledge and workflow solutions provider, Karnov is concentrating its investments on the businesses where we have the best prospects for long-term profitable growth. The businesses to be divested are well-prepared for the future as part of Infopro Digital Group with high-quality, market-leading offers and a strong technology basis. We are confident that Infopro Digital Group will continue to support the European EHS market with excellence.", comments Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEO of Karnov.



Closing of the Divestment is expected to occur in Q4 2025. The EHS Entities will be treated as assets held for sale in Karnov's 2025 financial reporting and will continue to be consolidated until closing.

www.karnovgroup.com

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB acts as financial adviser and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acts as legal adviser to Karnov.Pontus Bodelsson, President and CEOTelephone: +46 709 957 002Email: pontus.bodelsson@karnovgroup.comErik Berggren, Head of Investor RelationsTelephone: +46 707 597 668Email: erik.berggren@karnovgroup.comThis press release contains inside information that Karnov Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 8 November 2025 at 11.15 a.m. CET.clears the path to justice, providing mission critical knowledge and workflow solutions to European legal professionals. With content provided by over 7,000 well-renowned authors and experts, Karnov Group delivers knowledge and insights, enabling more than 400,000 users to make better decisions, faster - every day. With offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, France, Spain and Portugal, Karnov Group employs around 1,200 people. The Karnov share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment under the ticker "KAR". For more information, please visit

[1] EUR/SEK exchange rate of 11.046 as of 7 November 2025.