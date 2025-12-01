LGI Homes, Inc.: LGI Homes Announces Year-End Savings National Sales Event, Extending Exclusive Offers Across LGI Homes and Terrata Homes Communities Nationwide

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc., one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has launched its Year-End Savings National Sales Event. Now through December 31, 2025, homebuyers can take advantage of significant savings, exclusive financing opportunities, and move-in-ready inventory across LGI Homes and its luxury brand, Terrata Homes.

This sales event provides an opportunity for families to secure a brand-new home before the end of the year. LGI Homes is offering exceptional incentives, including price reductions on select homes and attractive interest rate options available through preferred lending partners. Terrata Homes, known for its elevated designs and premium finishes, is also participating in the event with its own limited-time savings and flex cash offers designed to help buyers lower their monthly payments or reduce closing costs.

"As we close out the year, our goal is to make homeownership more accessible than ever for families across the country," said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. "Whether buyers choose an LGI Homes community or a luxury Terrata Homes property, we are committed to delivering value, quality, and an exceptional homebuying experience. This event represents one of the best opportunities of the year to purchase a new home, and we're proud to help more families achieve their dream of homeownership."

Homebuyers can explore available homes, view incentives, and schedule appointments by visiting LGIHomes.com/YearEndSavings or TerrataHomes.com/YearEndSavings. With a wide range of floor plans, quick-move-in options, and simplified purchasing processes, the Year-End Savings event is designed to help buyers find an exceptional deal on the right new home for their family in time for the new year.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560