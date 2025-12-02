MediciNova, Inc.: Message from the CEO to MediciNova Shareholders

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Following the recent publication in the Journal of Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis, I would like to provide additional perspective on why this research represents a significant milestone for MediciNova and our MN-001 program. The study, conducted in collaboration with a leading Japanese academic research team, revealed a novel mechanism by MN-002, the primary metabolite of MN-001, enhances cholesterol efflux in macrophages through upregulation of ABCA1 and ABCG1 transporters. This mechanism is critical because cholesterol efflux is the first step in Reverse Cholesterol Transport (RCT)-the body's natural process for clearing cholesterol from arterial walls, a key driver of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease.

Why This Matters for Our Strategy

This mechanistic insight provides strong scientific validation for the lipid profile improvements observed in prior MN-001 clinical studies. It also reinforces MN-001's potential to address multiple interconnected metabolic disorders-hypertriglyceridemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and type 2 diabetes (T2DM)-conditions that share underlying pathologies of lipid dysregulation and chronic inflammation. MN-001's multi-modal activity, including anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties, positions it uniquely among emerging therapies.

Clinical Progress and Next Steps

We have completed patient enrollment in our Phase 2 trial (MN-001-NATG-202) in patients with hypertriglyceridemia and NAFLD due to T2DM. This is the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy of MN-001 in Hypertriglyceridemia and NAFLD due to T2DM. Top-line results are expected by summer 2026. These data, combined with the newly published mechanistic findings, will inform our next steps toward advancing MN-001 as a potential first-in-class therapy for metabolic and cardiovascular disease.

This is an exciting time for MediciNova. We remain committed to translating these scientific advances into meaningful clinical outcomes and creating long-term value for our shareholders.

Thank you for your continued support.

Yuichi Iwaki, M.D., Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

