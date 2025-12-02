EASTERN EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

At least three mineralized northwest oriented structures have been identified within the 1.2 kilometre eastern expansion trend running parallel to the Pittsburg-Monarch fault that suggest a series of footwall fault splays as opposed to a singular east-west structure;

TXC25-173 cut 0.92 metres of 2,122.7 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (1,162 g/t silver (Ag) & 8.79 g/t gold (Au)) from 220.9 metres, and a separate zone of 1.04 metres grading 534.8 g/t AgEq (189.8 g/t Ag & 3.16 g/t Au) from 215.5 metres;

TXC25-178 drilled 6.4 metres of 296.6 g/t AgEq (135.7 g/t Ag & 1.47 g/t Au), including 0.46 metres of 3,853 g/t AgEq (1,771 g/t Ag & 19.06 g/t Au) from 183.8 metres in a north-south oriented structure within the M&I Conversion Area at DPB South; and

Results from the Company's drill program targeting expansion potential across a one kilometre trend of vein corridor between the DPB and Northwest Step Out resource areas (the "Northwest Expansion Program") and the Eastern Expansion Program will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West estimated to be completed in February 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the final results from its fully-funded eastern expansion drill program (the "Eastern Expansion Program" or the "Program") at its 100% owned Tonopah West project located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States ("Tonopah West").

The Eastern Expansion Program was a follow up to the Company's successful Scout drilling program completed at Tonopah West in February 2025 (see March 31, 2025 news) which shows additional upside for the shallow southern portion of the Denver-Paymaster and Bermuda-Merten vein groups ("DPB South") resource area (the "M&I Conversion Area") to expand the resource area 1,200 metres in an easterly direction (the "Eastern Expansion Zone").

The Company commenced the Eastern Expansion Program in July 2025 within the Eastern Expansion Zone, utilizing reverse circulation (RC) drilling with RC pre-collars to establish initial holes, which were then deepened using diamond core drilling (core tails) for more detailed geological analysis. The Program drilled a total of 6,798 metres (22,896 feet) in twenty-four drillholes, however, only 22 drillholes were completed, as two pre-collar holes were not usable for core tails. Of the 22 completed drillholes, three were core holes completed from surface.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, stated, "Whereas we set out to target a single east-west mineralized structure, drilling from our Eastern Expansion Program has defined at least three distinct, parallel mineralized zones oriented northwest. These structures appear to be splays off the Pittsburgh-Monarch fault system. Each of these zones has intersected shallow, high-grade, and thick mineralization, indicating significant potential for further expansion in the area. Additionally, drilling in the M&I Conversion Area at DPB South has successfully connected previously isolated intercepts, confirming the presence of north-south trending structures and suggesting additional tonnage potential. Work on our upcoming mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment is now underway and on track for a targeted completion date in February 2026. These will incorporate data from both our Northwest and Eastern Expansion drill programs."

Table 1 summarizes the final results of the Eastern Expansion Program using a cut-off grade of 150 g/t AgEq.

Table 1: Eastern Expansion Drill Program Significant Results Using a 150 g/t AgEq Cut-off Grade

Drillhole

ID Program Area Hole

Type From (m) To (m) Drillhole

Interval

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq g/t TXC25-168 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 298.03 299.86 1.83 73.7 0.754 156.1 Including 298.03 298.34 0.31 353.0 3.680 754.8 TXC25-171 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 185.99 186.69 0.70 122.0 1.100 242.1 TXC25-171 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 247.19 249.33 2.13 85.7 0.855 179.1 TXC25-173 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 215.53 216.56 1.04 189.8 3.159 534.8 TXC25-173 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 220.98 221.90 0.92 1,162.0 8.798 2,122.7 TXC25-178 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 161.54 162.61 1.07 158.5 2.126 390.6 TXC25-178 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 183.80 190.20 6.40 135.7 1.474 296.6 Including 188.37 188.82 0.46 1,771.0 19.067 3,853.0 TXC25-178 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 270.36 271.43 1.07 108.9 1.439 266.0 Including 271.12 271.43 0.31 375.0 4.750 893.7 AgEq = Ag + Au/(Factor); where Factor = (Ag Price/Au Price)*(Ag Recovery/Au Recovery) or Factor=($27/$2,700)*(87%/95%)=0.009157; True thickness is 75% to 85% of drill interval; NSV=No values above cut off; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

The Eastern Expansion Program encountered at least three northwest oriented structures which appear to be mineralized and offset the southern caldera margin to the northeast. The structures are parallel to the Pittsburg-Monarch fault and suggest a series of footwall fault splays associated with the main Pittsburg-Monarch fault. Figure 1 below shows the approximate location and orientation of the northwest fault system.

Drilling to date shows shallow, high-grade, and thick zones of mineralization in each of these structures and suggest increased expansion potential along this northwest structural corridor. Historically, the Pittsburg-Monarch fault was considered an ore control within the district with the thickest historically mined veins at Victor and Ohio abutting the main fault. The Company's drilling in the Eastern Expansion Zone has returned thick vein intervals of gold and silver along the parallel structures confirming the importance of the Pittsburg-Monarch and its footwall fault splays.

Two drillholes, TXC25-171 and TXC25-178, were drilled in the M&I Conversion Area. These drillholes were directed to the west to understand several north-south structures encountered in the previous drilling. The Program was successful in capturing high-grade drill intervals from the north-south structures and shows there are multiple mineralized structures with similar orientation in the area.





Figure 1: Leapfrog model showing northwest oriented structures in the Eastern Expansion area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/276546_9dcdee45e417e956_001full.jpg

Although below the cut-off grade of 150 g/t AgEq, drillholes TXC25-167, -168, -175, -176, -177 and TXC25-179 were mineralized with silver equivalent values ranging between 31 and 133 g/t AgEq. Table 2 shows the range of gold and silver values encountered along the northwest oriented structures.

Table 2: Mineralized Drillholes from the Eastern Expansion program that are below the 150 g/t AgEq cut-off

Drillhole

ID Program Area Hole

Type From (m) To (m) Drillhole

Interval

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq g/t TXC25-167 E Expansion Ohio RC/Core 368.96 372.01 3.05 133.0 0.002 133.2 TXC25-169 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 196.90 199.95 3.05 1.2 0.480 53.6 TXC25-175 E Expansion Ohio RC/Core 277.98 279.69 1.71 14.2 0.155 31.2 TXC25-176 E Expansion Ohio Core 192.51 194.46 1.95 13.9 0.173 32.8 TXC25-177 E Expansion Ohio Core 177.09 178.31 1.22 2.5 0.467 53.5 TXC25-179 E Expansion Ohio Core 235.55 236.46 0.91 23.3 0.270 52.8 TXC25-179 E Expansion Ohio Core 262.28 263.35 1.07 16.9 0.167 35.1 AgEq = Ag + Au/(Factor); where Factor = (Ag Price/Au Price)*(Ag Recovery/Au Recovery) or Factor=($27/$27,00)*(87%/95%)=0.009157; True thickness is 75% to 85% of drill interval; NSV=No values above cut off; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

Figure 2: Drillhole location map for the Eastern Expansion drillholes reported in this news release

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/276546_9dcdee45e417e956_002full.jpg

Below are all the drillhole intervals above the 150 g/t AgEq cut off from the program showing the upside potential of the Eastern Expansion Zone.

Table 3: Eastern Expansion Program Significant Results Using a 150 g/t AgEq Cut-off Grade (TXC25-156 to TXC25-166 released on October 27, 2025)

Drillhole

ID Program Area Hole

Type From (m) To (m) Drillhole Interval

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq g/t TXC25-158 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 146.30 147.83 1.52 123.0 0.852 216.0 TXC25-158 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 272.83 273.86 1.04 17.9 2.353 274.8 Including 273.56 273.86 0.30 59.8 7.970 930.1 TXC25-158 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 340.31 341.13 0.82 56.9 0.671 130.2 TXC25-159 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 234.18 242.93 8.75 90.3 0.943 193.3 Including 241.65 242.47 0.82 567.7 5.953 1,217.8 TXC25-160 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 146.30 147.83 1.52 79.4 6.660 806.6 TXC25-164 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 180.44 186.11 5.67 3.6 2.379 263.4 Including 185.01 186.11 1.10 9.2 8.670 955.9 TXC25-166 E Expansion Ohio RC/Core 160.17 160.78 0.61 114.9 1.658 296.0 TXC25-166 E Expansion Ohio RC/Core 165.20 170.23 5.03 306.8 4.062 750.3 Including 166.73 168.56 1.83 724.1 8.577 1,660.6 TXC25-168 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 298.03 299.86 1.83 73.7 0.754 156.1 Including 298.03 298.34 0.31 353.0 3.680 754.8 TXC25-171 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 185.99 186.69 0.70 122.0 1.100 242.1 TXC25-171 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 247.19 249.33 2.13 85.7 0.855 179.1 TXC25-173 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 215.53 216.56 1.04 189.8 3.159 534.8 TXC25-173 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 220.98 221.90 0.92 1,162.0 8.798 2,122.7 TXC25-178 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 161.54 162.61 1.07 158.5 2.126 390.6 TXC25-178 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 183.80 190.20 6.40 135.7 1.474 296.6 Including 188.37 188.82 0.46 1,771.0 19.067 3,853.0 TXC25-178 M&I Conversion DPB South RC/Core 270.36 271.43 1.07 108.9 1.439 266.0 Including 271.12 271.43 0.31 375.0 4.750 893.7 AgEq = Ag + Au/(Factor); where Factor = (Ag Price/Au Price)*(Ag Recovery/Au Recovery) or Factor=($27/$2,700)*(87%/95%)=0.009157; True thickness is 75% to 85% of drill interval; NSV=No values above cut off; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

Figure 3: Tonopah West expansion potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/276546_9dcdee45e417e956_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Tonopah West Drillhole Location Coordinates (based on GPS readings in the field, Datum UTM, NAD 1927, Zone 11)

Drillhole ID Area Program Type UTM_NAD27 E UTM_NAD27 N Elevation

(m) Depth

(ft) Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip TXC25-167 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 478778.0 4213176.0 1824.5 1302.0 396.8 25 -60 TXC25-168 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478600.0 4213250.0 1800.0 1072.0 326.7 180 -65 TXC25-169 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478460.0 4213340.0 1800.0 939.0 286.2 180 -65 TXC25-170 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 478910.0 4213200.0 1835.0 894.0 272.5 230 -70 TXC25-171 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478105.0 4213222.0 1789.0 1315.0 400.8 270 -50 TXC25-172 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 478778.0 4213176.0 1824.5 898.5 273.9 225 -65 TXC25-173 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478540.0 4213310.0 1800.0 903.0 275.2 180 -75 TXC25-174 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 479014.0 4213300.0 1822.0 921.0 280.7 40 -70 TXC25-175 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 479046.0 4213457.0 1820.0 1232.0 375.5 40 -50 TXC25-176 Ohio E Expansion Core 478540.0 4213310.0 1800.0 1060.0 323.1 210 -75 TXC25-177 Ohio E Expansion Core 478495.0 4213405.0 1791.0 732.0 223.1 0 -90 TXC25-178 DPB South M&I Conversion RC/Core 478113.0 4213139.0 1791.0 1728.5 526.8 270 -50 TXC25-179 Ohio E Expansion Core 478460.0 4213340.0 1800.0 922.0 281.0 0 -90

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged into AAL's system. The samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

