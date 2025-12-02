Experian releases its 13th Annual Data Breach Industry Forecast highlighting six predictions for 2026 that include several ways AI may have an impact

Experian today released its 2026 Data Breach Industry Forecast offering a look at the evolving cyber threat landscape. The predictions address how the coming year could usher in a new wave of sophisticated attacks driven by artificial intelligence along with other threats and vulnerabilities including quantum computing.

Experian's 2026 Data Breach Industry Forecast

Now in its 13th year, the forecast offers six insights into how cybercriminals are leveraging emerging technologies to create more convincing identities, evade detection, and exploit new digital frontiers. From synthetic profiles and autonomous AI agents to shape-shifting malware and even brain-computer interface vulnerabilities, the 2026 predictions point to a future where cyberattacks are more personalized, persistent, and technologically advanced than ever before.

"Technology is evolving at breakneck speed, and cybercriminals are often the first to adopt tools like AI to outpace defenses and exploit vulnerabilities," said Michael Bruemmer, vice president of Global Data Breach Resolution at Experian. "It's an uphill battle but organizations can also harness these same innovations to strengthen their security posture. With the right preparation and use of technology, companies can be in a solid position to combat attacks, but they should also be ready to deal with the fallout of a security incident."

There have been more than 8,000 global data breaches in the first half of 2025 with approximately 345 million records exposedi. Among Experian clients, the top countries hit hardest are the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

"We're entering a new era where cyberattacks are no longer just about stealing data, they're about manipulating reality," said Jim Steven, Head of Crisis and Data Response Services at Experian Global Data Breach Resolution in the United Kingdom. "Organizations must prepare for threats that are faster, smarter, and harder to detect. The time to act is now."

Consumers Concerned about AI Impact

Experian research among consumers in the United States and United Kingdom shows that many are feeling the impact of savvy attacks and anxious about cyber threats worsening.

Additionally, findings reveal that younger generations are increasingly vulnerable to scams, while many victims feel unsupported after their data is compromised. Consumers question whether the companies they trust are ready to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Overall, key findings include:

1 in 4 millennial adults surveyed say they've been a victim of identity theft in the past year.

Nearly a quarter say they've fallen for a phishing attack at home or work in the past 12 months.

More than 4 in 5 are concerned about AI being used to create fake identities that are indistinguishable from real people.

Key U.S. findings:

More than one in three (35%) adults worry about being found personally liable for monetary loss as a result of a cybersecurity mistake at work.

69% do not believe their bank or retailer is adequately prepared to defend against AI-driven cyberattacks or they're unsure.

Over three-quarters (76%) believe that cybercrime will continue to increase and be impossible to slow down because of AI.

Top UK results:

A quarter of millennial adults (25%) say they've been a victim of identity theft in the past year.

One in three (33%) UK adults worry about damaging their professional reputation due to a cybersecurity mistake at work.

Among those who've had their data stolen or exposed in a data breach, more than 3 in 5 (62%) did not say the organization provided adequate support.

i Data Breach Statistics 2025: Key Trends, Costs Risks Revealed, SQ Magazine, October 6, 2025

