Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be featured as an exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 6-9, 2026. SuperQ Quantum will exhibit at Booth FT-13 in the heart of the CES Foundry at the Fontainebleau, alongside some of the world's leading AI and quantum technology companies.

The Grandest Stage

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the venue where the global technology narrative is set for the year ahead. As the world's largest and most influential tech event, CES brings together top-tier media, major investors, Fortune 500 executives, governments, influencers, and early adopters under one roof, creating a unique environment where breakthrough technologies can immediately reach both industry decision-makers and the general public. Products and platforms launched at CES routinely become the reference points for innovation stories across television, print, and online channels worldwide, amplifying brand visibility far beyond the show floor.

SuperQ will use CES 2026 to showcase the latest advances in its proprietary Super platform - often described as the "ChatGPT Equivalent of quantum and supercomputing" - and to highlight the Company's rapidly expanding network of Quantum Super Hubs across North America, the Middle East and Asia. Most significantly, the Company will be releasing the world's first B2C consumer-focussed quantum app built specifically with the practical needs of the retail users in mind. Details of this solution and more details of SuperQ's activities at the CES will be posted in the coming days on the Company's official CES exhibitor profile:

https://exhibitors.ces.tech/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001Y28QTIAZ

Press Conference and CEO Talk

SuperQ will host a press conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2026. At this press conference, the Company expects to:

Provide an update on the technical roadmap and performance of the Super platform;

Share information on commercial partnerships and agreements with channel partners and end customers;

The global expansion of Quantum Super Hub network;

Outline SuperQ's strategic priorities for 2026; and

Discuss the Company's role in enabling governments, enterprises and institutions to future-proof critical infrastructure with quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography.

Dr. Muhammad A. Khan, Founder, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum, will also give a talk at the CES on January 7, 2026. Accredited media, analysts, investors and industry stakeholders will be invited to attend the press conference and the talk. Additional details, including specific timing, room information and registration instructions, will be provided closer to the event on the Company's news page.

More from SuperQ at CES 2026

In addition to its booth, formal press conference and CEO talk, SuperQ is organizing the following events at the CES Foundry:

Super: Quantum and Supercomputing Platform for Enterprises on Wed. Jan. 07 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM presented by Krishna Ganesh, COO SuperQ

on Wed. Jan. 07 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM presented by Quantum Optimize Your Business through Professional Services on Thu. Jan. 08 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM presented by Eyren Uggenti, Head of Professional Services SuperQ

on Thu. Jan. 08 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM presented by Coming Soon from SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) on Thu. Jan. 08 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM presented by Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO SuperQ

on Thu. Jan. 08 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM presented by Super Hubs - a Global Network of Quantum Experience Centres on Thu. Jan. 08 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM presented by Renae Barlow, VP of Global Ecosystems SuperQ

Details on scheduled events are available and will be updated further on the official CES exhibitor listing for SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. at the CES Exhibitor Directory as the show approaches.

Building on Strong 2025 Momentum

SuperQ's presence at CES 2026 marks the beginning of a new phase of growth in which the Company intends to build on its early traction to drive global, mainstream adoption of quantum-AI infrastructure. Looking ahead, SuperQ plans to leverage its Super platform and consumer app, the Quantum Super Hub model and expanding international footprint to catalyze national and regional networks of advanced computing hubs, deepen integration with leading innovation ecosystems, and forge new strategic partnerships across North America, the Middle East, Asia and beyond. CES 2026 will serve as a launchpad for this next chapter, providing a high-impact venue to introduce SuperQ's technology and ecosystem to a broader audience of industry, government, investors and research communities, and to accelerate the transition of quantum and supercomputing from specialized deployments to widely adopted, revenue-generating infrastructure worldwide.

"We are starting 2026 on the strongest possible foot," said Dr. Muhammad Khan. "CES brings together the who's who of B2C and B2B tech, mainstream media, social media influencers, policymakers, investors and potential consumers from around the world. We will be releasing groundbreaking innovation to a captive audience of 200K+. Stay tuned for details through December-January!"

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276602

SOURCE: SuperQ Quantum