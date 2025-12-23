Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will officially launch ChatQLM - the world's first quantum and supercomputing-powered consumer application - at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 6-9, 2026. ChatQLM will be available as a mobile and web application.

"With ChatQLM, we are moving past the era of 'quantum potential' and into the era of quantum utility," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "Generative AI taught the world how to converse, but ChatQLM will teach it how to solve. By bridging the gap between conversational AI and quantum power, we are transforming the smartphone from a communication tool into a world-class decision engine. This is the 'ChatGPT moment' for the quantum industry-moving high-stakes optimization out of the lab and into the pockets of every professional, investor, and student to deliver transformative value today."

ChatQLM represents a paradigm shift in accessible technology, designed as a ChatGPT superset app. While traditional Large Language Models (LLMs) excel at content generation and conversational analysis, they fundamentally lack the numerical integrity required for complex decision modeling and optimization. ChatQLM's proprietary Quantum Leveraged Model (QLM) addresses this "computational gap" by combining conversational AI with the power of optimization solvers, quantum annealers, gate-based quantum computers, and classical supercomputing clusters. Powered by SuperQ's Super platform, the app will make quantum computing practically usable at consumer level while Super continues to cater to enterprises and institutions. This opens up new revenue streams and user acquisition channels for the Company that have not been accessible to quantum companies so far.

Beyond Chat: From Conversation to Computation

ChatQLM is engineered for the analytical-minded person who wants to be in control of personal and professional decisions. From optimizing personal finance to scheduling workplace projects, the app unlocks a level of decision-support currently available to large organizations only. Key user personas include business professionals, investors, consultants, entrepreneurs, the tech affectionado, students and analysts who require on-the-go decision support for problems previously handled on "best guess" bases. Unlike existing platforms that require deep expertise in quantum physics or programming, ChatQLM allows users to input complex challenges in natural language.

Hybrid Intelligence Architecture: ChatQLM's AI Autopilots parse natural language queries and automatically route them to the optimal compute engine - be it an LLM, optimization solver, quantum annealer, gate-based processor, or an NVIDIA-powered supercomputing cluster.

ChatQLM's AI Autopilots parse natural language queries and automatically route them to the optimal compute engine - be it an LLM, optimization solver, quantum annealer, gate-based processor, or an NVIDIA-powered supercomputing cluster. Actionable Outcomes: The app delivers more than just text; it provides data-backed decisions and interactive visualizations, such as optimized delivery maps, portfolio allocations, and manufacturing charts.

The app delivers more than just text; it provides data-backed decisions and interactive visualizations, such as optimized delivery maps, portfolio allocations, and manufacturing charts. Invisible Complexity: Following the philosophy of "Outcome First," the platform handles all hybrid code generation and hardware deployment under the hood, making advanced computation feel as intuitive as a standard chat interface.

Democratizing the Quantum Advantage

Krishna Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer of SuperQ, added: "While the world has embraced LLMs for writing and brainstorming, consumers and businesses are still losing money to inefficiencies in finance, schedules, logistics, and supply chains because AI can predict but not optimize. ChatQLM fills that void. It is a commercial-ready utility for the 99% of potential users currently left on the sidelines of the quantum revolution."

SuperQ will showcase live demonstrations of ChatQLM at a CES Foundry Demo session, Booth FT-13 in the CES Foundry (Fontainebleau) and various in-booth events. Attendees are invited to experience "The World's First Mobile Quantum Computing App" firsthand.

Launch Date: January 6, 2026.

January 6, 2026. Platforms: Available simultaneously on the Web, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Available simultaneously on the Web, Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Freemium Model: The app will launch with a generous "Explorer" free tier, alongside "Pro" and "Business" subscriptions tailored for professionals, management consultants, logistics managers, and financial analysts.

Details are available in the Company's previous news release and the Company's CES page.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

