Canamera Energy Metals Corp: Canamera Stakes Claims in Colorado, USA

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:EMET)(OTCQB:EMETF)(FSE:4LFO) (the "Company" or "Canamera") announces that it has staked a total of 85 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,756 acres (711 hectares) and located approximately 22 miles south-southwest of Gunnison, Colorado (the "Claims").

The Claims are adjacent to Teck Resources Limited's (TSX:TECK.A)(TSX:TECK.B) Iron Hill deposit, which hosts one of the largest rare earth oxide [1] and titanium [2] deposits in the United States, in addition to thorium [3] and niobium [4] mineralization.

The Claims were staked on the Company's behalf by Rangefront Mining Services and an application to register the Claims is currently pending with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

"Staking and filing for these claims adjacent to the East and to the West of Teck Resources' Iron Hills deposit furthers the Company's strategy of seeking out compelling rare earth and critical minerals claims" said Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera. "Entering the U.S. market remains a high priority for the Company, aligning with our focus on building a geographically diversified critical minerals portfolio in jurisdictions with established regulatory frameworks."

Figure 1: Claims Map

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company building a portfolio of district-scale opportunities across the Americas. The Company's asset base includes the Mantle project in British Columbia, the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario, the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario, the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado, USA, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets.

