

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massive flight delays and cancellations over busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend at major airports in the United States have spilled over to this week.



A major snowstorm that lashed across the Midwest and Great Lakes also disrupted airlines' schedules.



There were a total of 7,575 flight delays, including domestic and international, reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.



The tracker also showed 408 flight cancellations.



The worst-affected airports include those in Chicago, New York City, Boston, Des Moines, Fort Lauderdale and Detroit.



SkyWest, Delta Air Lines, Republic, GoJet, and United were among the U.S. airlines that had to cancel flights.



SkyWest and Delta Air Lines canceled 16 flights each, Republic and GoJet canceled 8 each, while United canceled 6 flights so far today, according to FlightAware.



