

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has assumed the 2026 Presidency of the Group of 20.



The State Department said that under President Donald Trump's leadership, the United States will return the G20 to focusing on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results.



Under its Presidency of G20, the United States will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations.



The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in Miami, Florida, during the 250th anniversary year of the United States.



The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union.



The member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News