

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the removal of nearly 3,000 commercial driver's license (CDL) training providers from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) for failing to equip trainees with the Trump Administration's standards of readiness. Another 4,500 training providers were placed on notice due to potential noncompliance.



'This administration is cracking down on every link in the illegal trucking chain. Under Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, bad actors were able to game the system and let unqualified drivers flood our roadways. Their negligence endangered every family on America's roadways, and it ends today,' said Secretary Duffy. 'Under President Trump, we are reigning in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses.'



The Training Provider Registry lists all providers authorized to offer federally required Entry-Level Driver Training for CDL students. This is the first step in FMCSA's review of the 16,000 training providers listed on the TPR to identify and remove noncompliant providers.



The Department of Transportation said CDL Training Providers are being removed from the TPR due to falsifying or manipulating training data; neglecting to meet required curriculum standards, facility conditions, or instructor qualifications; and Failing to maintain accurate, complete documentation or refusing to provide records during federal audits or investigations.



'If you are unwilling to follow the rules, you have no place training America's commercial drivers. We will not tolerate negligence,' added FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs.



This is the latest action Secretary Duffy and FMCSA have taken to root out unqualified drivers and corrupt operators from the trucking industry.



